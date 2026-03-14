Who is Vanshika Chadha? Kuldeep Yadav's wife-to-be; All about her educational qualifications, career, family background and love story with Ace spinner
Kuldeep Yadav ties the knot with childhood sweetheart Vanshika Chadha in a dreamy Mussoorie wedding on March 14, 2026! From Kanpur roots to star-studded celebrations with Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma expected - pre-wedding haldi, mehendi vibes & grand Lucknow reception await. All details inside!
Kuldeep Yadav Set to Marry Vanshika Chadha
Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is all set to begin a new chapter in his personal life as he prepares to tie the knot with longtime partner Vanshika Chadha. The wedding ceremony is scheduled for March 14 in the scenic hill station of Mussoorie, drawing attention from cricket fans across the country.
Who is Vanshika Chadha?
Vanshika Chadha is known to be Kuldeep Yadav’s childhood friend and longtime partner. Despite being associated with a globally recognized cricketer, she has maintained a low public profile and prefers staying away from the media spotlight.
Childhood Connection in Kanpur
Both Kuldeep and Vanshika share roots in Kanpur. Kuldeep grew up in the Lal Bungalow area, while Vanshika is from Shyam Nagar. Their families reportedly knew each other for years, which helped nurture their early friendship.
From Friendship to Lifelong Partnership
Their relationship gradually evolved from a childhood friendship into a serious bond over time. Those close to the couple say the two remained connected through Kuldeep’s rise in international cricket, eventually deciding to spend their lives together.
Vanshika Chadha’s Professional Career
Professionally, Vanshika Chadha works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India, one of India’s largest financial institutions. Reports suggest she holds an administrative or managerial role within the organization.
A Life Away From the Spotlight
Unlike many partners of high-profile athletes, Vanshika has chosen to stay away from social media fame and celebrity culture. She rarely appears at public events and has maintained a quiet, private lifestyle despite Kuldeep’s growing popularity.
Engagement Ceremony in 2025
The couple reportedly got engaged in June 2025 during a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The engagement was kept low-key, reflecting the couple’s preference for privacy.
Wedding Plans Delayed Once
Interestingly, the wedding was initially scheduled for late 2025. However, Kuldeep’s packed cricket calendar and commitments with the Indian national team forced the couple to postpone the celebration until 2026.
Destination Wedding in Mussoorie
The couple has chosen the picturesque hill station of Mussoorie for their wedding ceremony. The scenic mountains and serene atmosphere make it a popular destination for intimate weddings and special celebrations.
Pre-Wedding Celebrations Begin
The wedding festivities began on March 13 with traditional haldi and mehendi ceremonies attended by close relatives and friends. The celebrations are expected to continue with several cultural rituals before the main wedding ceremony.
Cricket Stars Expected at the Wedding
Several top names from Indian cricket are likely to attend the wedding celebrations. The guest list reportedly includes stars such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Grand Reception Planned in Lucknow
Following the private wedding ceremony, the couple will host a grand reception in Lucknow on March 17. The reception is expected to see the presence of cricket personalities, political figures, and other prominent guests celebrating the couple’s union.
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