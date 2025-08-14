Who Needs A Patriotic Movie When You’ve Got India vs Pakistan? 5 Iconic Matches to Watch This August 15

1 / 11

Today, on August 15, India celebrates its Independence Day a day of pride, unity, and patriotism. Cricket, especially the iconic India vs Pakistan rivalry, brings an extra spark to this occasion. Nothing stokes emotions like their epic clashes on the cricket field, where history, passion, and fierce competition collide.

India and Pakistan matches are more than just games; they are moments etched in memory, defining a generation of cricket fans. As we mark Independence Day, here are five unforgettable India vs Pakistan matches that every cricket enthusiast must watch to experience the drama and intensity of this rivalry.