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NewsPhotosWho was Amanpreet Gill? Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja's ex-U19 teammate, Punjab cicketer passes away at 36, know reason; cricket fraternity mourns death - In pics
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Who was Amanpreet Gill? Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja's ex-U19 teammate, Punjab cicketer passes away at 36, know reason; cricket fraternity mourns death - In pics

Former Punjab cricketer and Virat Kohli’s ex-U19 teammate Amanpreet Singh Gill passes away at 36. Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and the cricket fraternity pay emotional tributes.

Updated:May 07, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
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Who Was Amanpreet Singh Gill?

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Who Was Amanpreet Singh Gill?

Former Punjab cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill passed away at the age of 36, leaving the Indian cricket fraternity in mourning. A former India Under 19 pacer and teammate of Virat Kohli, Gill remained deeply connected with Punjab cricket even after retirement. Tributes poured in from Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and the Punjab Cricket Association following the tragic news.

The reason of death is still not revealed.

 

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Yuvraj Singh’s Emotional Tribute

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Yuvraj Singh’s Emotional Tribute

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh remembered Gill as a humble and hardworking cricketer with whom he shared the dressing room during the early years of Punjab cricket.

"Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti," Yuvraj wrote on X.

 

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Virat Kohli Mourns Former U19 Teammate

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Virat Kohli Mourns Former U19 Teammate

Virat Kohli also paid tribute to his former India Under 19 teammate after Gill’s passing in Chandigarh. “Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Kohli posted on X.

Gill and Kohli were part of the same India Under 19 generation during the late 2000s.

 

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Amanpreet Gill’s Early Cricket Journey

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Amanpreet Gill’s Early Cricket Journey

Born on September 16, 1989, in Chandigarh, Amanpreet Singh Gill was a right arm medium pacer and right handed batter. He progressed through Punjab’s domestic and age-group cricket system at a time when several talented youngsters from the state were emerging on the national scene.

Gill became widely known after representing India Under 19 alongside players like Kohli, Manish Pandey and Saurabh Tiwary.

 

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India Under 19 Career and Strong Performances

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India Under 19 Career and Strong Performances

Gill represented India Under 19 during the 2007 tri-series in Sri Lanka featuring Sri Lanka Under 19 and Bangladesh Under 19 teams. The pacer impressed with the ball, claiming nine wickets in five innings at an outstanding average of 9.44.

In the final against Bangladesh Under 19 in Colombo, Gill picked up 2/14 in six overs as India secured a dominant 129-run victory.

Although he represented India in youth ODIs and a youth Test, Gill narrowly missed selection for India’s victorious 2008 Under 19 World Cup squad led by Kohli.

 

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Punjab and IPL Career

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Punjab and IPL Career

At the domestic level, Gill played six first class matches for Punjab and picked up 11 wickets, with best bowling figures of 4/72.

He was also associated with Kings XI Punjab during the early years of the IPL. Though he did not become a regular in the playing XI, he remained part of the franchise setup during the league’s formative years. His connection with Kings XI Punjab also explains the strong bond recalled by Yuvraj Singh and other Punjab cricketers.

 

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Continued Contribution to Punjab Cricket

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Continued Contribution to Punjab Cricket

Even after his playing career ended, Gill continued serving Punjab cricket in different roles. The Punjab Cricket Association confirmed that he later became a member of the Senior Selection Committee.

“The Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad loss of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member of the Senior Selection Committee, Punjab. He served Punjab cricket with dedication and passion, representing teams like India Under-19s, Kings XI Punjab, and Punjab,” the PCA stated.

PBKS players also wore black armbands during their IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad as a mark of respect.

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Cricket Fraternity Pays Final Respects

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Cricket Fraternity Pays Final Respects

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also expressed grief over Gill’s untimely death. “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Punjab cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill at such a young age. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and everyone who knew him. Om Shanti,” Dhawan wrote on X.

Gill’s passing has been mourned not just as the loss of a cricketer, but as someone who dedicated his life to Punjab cricket both on and off the field.

 

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Amanpreet Singh Gill deathVirat Kohli teammate Amanpreet GillPunjab cricketer Amanpreet GillYuvraj Singh tribute Amanpreet Gillformer India U19 cricketer dies at 36
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