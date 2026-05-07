Who was Amanpreet Gill? Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja's ex-U19 teammate, Punjab cicketer passes away at 36, know reason; cricket fraternity mourns death - In pics

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Former Punjab cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill passed away at the age of 36, leaving the Indian cricket fraternity in mourning. A former India Under 19 pacer and teammate of Virat Kohli, Gill remained deeply connected with Punjab cricket even after retirement. Tributes poured in from Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and the Punjab Cricket Association following the tragic news.

The reason of death is still not revealed.