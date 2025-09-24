2 / 8

Rohit Sharma: The veteran opener and current ODI captain, known for his aggressive starts and calm leadership, remains the senior figure.

Shubman Gill: A technical and confident young batter, rising rapidly with strong performances in limited overs and considered a future leader.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Elegant and fearless, Yashasvi has dazzled in domestic circuits and IPL but missed out on the Asia Cup 2025 squad, reportedly waiting for a chance in ODIs.

Abhishek Sharma: An aggressive hitter, Abhishek's outstanding Asia Cup form, especially his 74 off 39 balls vs Pakistan, showcases his readiness to shine at the international level.