Who Will Open For India In 2025 ODI Series Against Australia? 2 Spots, 4 Players, Rohit Sharma's Career On Line
Who Will Open For India In 2025 ODI Series Against Australia? 2 Spots, 4 Players, Rohit Sharma's Career On Line

The India vs Australia ODI series will be played from October 19, 2025, across three matches. The biggest question: who will open for India?

 

Updated:Sep 24, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
Who will Open?

Who will Open?

India will tour Australia for a high-profile ODI series beginning October 19, 2025. The tour includes three ODIs and five T20Is, with intense cricketing battles expected. Selection of the opening pair is a major talking point. Here's a look at it - 

 

2 Spots, 4 Players

2 Spots, 4 Players

Rohit Sharma: The veteran opener and current ODI captain, known for his aggressive starts and calm leadership, remains the senior figure.

Shubman Gill: A technical and confident young batter, rising rapidly with strong performances in limited overs and considered a future leader.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Elegant and fearless, Yashasvi has dazzled in domestic circuits and IPL but missed out on the Asia Cup 2025 squad, reportedly waiting for a chance in ODIs.

Abhishek Sharma: An aggressive hitter, Abhishek's outstanding Asia Cup form, especially his 74 off 39 balls vs Pakistan, showcases his readiness to shine at the international level.

Gill Next Captain

Gill Next Captain

In the last major ODI final, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened India’s innings successfully. However, the cricketing scenario has changed drastically since: Rohit and Virat Kohli both retired from Test cricket, reshaping leadership roles. New talents like Abhishek Sharma have emerged and impressed the selectors.

Rohit Sharma's Crossroads

Rohit Sharma’s Crossroads

Rohit Sharma’s selection is uncertain; if left out, he may retire soon, possibly after this series. With Rohit's potential exit, Shubman Gill is most likely to take over captaincy, increasing the stakes for this selection.

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s absence from the Asia Cup squad leaves the question of his future role.

 

Key Factors Influencing Selection

Key Factors Influencing Selection

Form & Fitness: Abhishek Sharma's dynamite form in the Asia Cup, Shubman’s consistent performances, and Rohit's fitness post workload management.

Experience vs Youth: Balancing calm veteran presence against bursty youthful energy and potential.

Team Composition: How opening partnerships influence middle order dynamics and overall team balance.

Captaincy: Who fits best with the leadership future India envisions post Rohit and Virat era?

 

Important Series

Important Series

The ODI series against Australia will be crucial for India’s top order and Rohit Sharma’s career legacy. Fans and experts eagerly await the opening combination that will define India’s chances and signal the dawn of a new leadership era. The selectors’ choices will reverberate through India’s cricketing future.

 

ODI CALLUP

ODI CALLUP

Abhishek Sharma, the left hand batter from Punjab is the talk of town these days especially after Asia Cup 2025 ravishing performances. According to a report by The Times of India, star Indian batter Abhishek Sharma is likely to earn a place in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Australia starting October 19.

