Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2984998https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/whos-out-full-team-wise-list-of-players-likely-to-be-released-before-ipl-2026-auctions-2984998
NewsPhotosWho's Out? Full Team-Wise List Of Players Likely To Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auctions
photoDetails

Who's Out? Full Team-Wise List Of Players Likely To Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auctions

Discover the full team-wise list of IPL players likely to be released before the 2026 auction. From KKR to CSK, here’s a complete breakdown of expected exits.

Updated:Nov 14, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Players Set to Be Released

1/9
Players Set to Be Released

According to a Cricbuzz report, several IPL franchises are expected to release multiple players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Here's a slide-by-slide breakdown of the key players expected to be released by each franchise.

Follow Us

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

2/9
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Likely Releases:

Venkatesh Iyer

Quinton de Kock

Anrich Nortje KKR are expected to part ways with three big names as they look to restructure their top order and overseas pace attack.

Follow Us

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

3/9
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Likely Releases:

Ravi Bishnoi

David Miller

Akash Deep

Shamar Joseph LSG could make some surprising calls, potentially releasing both key Indian and experienced overseas players to free up purse value.

Follow Us

Delhi Capitals (DC)

4/9
Delhi Capitals (DC)

Likely Releases:

T Natarajan

Jake Fraser-McGurk DC may move on from two impactful names as they attempt to rebuild their bowling group and batting depth.

Follow Us

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

5/9
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Likely Releases:

Mayank Agarwal

Liam Livingstone

Blessing Muzarabani

Rasikh Dar RCB could make a major reshuffle, letting go of multiple domestic and overseas options across batting, all-rounders, and pace.

Follow Us

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

6/9
Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Likely Releases:

Glenn Maxwell

Aaron Hardie

PBKS may release two Australian all-rounders as they explore fresh middle-order and spin-bowling options.

Follow Us

Mumbai Indians (MI)

7/9
Mumbai Indians (MI)

Will Jacks

MI might let go of the explosive English all-rounder to rework their overseas combinations.

Follow Us

Rajasthan Royals

8/9
Rajasthan Royals

Likely Releases:

Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Maheesh Theekshana

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Kwena Maphaka

Follow Us

Chennai Super Kings

9/9
Chennai Super Kings

Likely Releases:

Devon Conway

Rahul Tripathi

Rachin Ravindra

Deepak Hooda

Vijay Shankar

Follow Us
IPL 2026 releasesIPL 2026 AuctionIPL 2026 player release listIPL squads 2026IPL retentions 2026IPL team releasesIPL franchise releasesKKR released playersLSG released playersDC released playersRCB released playersPBKS released playersMI released playersRR released playersCSK released playersIPL overhaul 2026IPL Trade Window 2026IPL Latest NewsIPL Breaking NewsIPL team changesIPL squad updatesIPL 2026 reshuffleVenkatesh Iyer releaseQuinton de Kock releaseAnrich Nortje releaseRavi Bishnoi releaseDavid Miller releaseAkash Deep releaseShamar Joseph releaseT Natarajan releaseJake Fraser-McGurk releaseMayank Agarwal releaseLiam Livingstone releaseBlessing Muzarabani releaseRasikh Dar releaseGlenn Maxwell releaseAaron Hardie releaseWill Jacks releaseLhuan-dre Pretorius releaseMaheesh Theekshana releaseFazalhaq Farooqi releaseKwena Maphaka releaseDevon Conway releaseRahul Tripathi releaseRachin Ravindra releaseDeepak Hooda relea
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon13
title
Tejashwi Yadav
Meet Tejashwi Yadav: Former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav's Son Who Played With Virat Kohli, RJD Leader, Ex-Cricketer, Part Of Virender Sehwag's Delhi Daredevils For 4 Years; Know Life Story
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026 retention list
IPL 2026 Retention Live Streaming, Timing & Rules: All You Need to Know Before November 15
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 retained players list
IPL 2026 Probable Retention & Release List Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, GT, DC Players - In Pics
camera icon6
title
Auto news
India's Cheapest Yet Feature-Loaded Electric SUV: 400+ Km Range, 5-Star Safety, 80% Charge In Just 56 Mins And More - Prices Start Rs 9.99 Lakh
camera icon6
title
meet actress
Meet 28-Year-Old TV Actress Who In Real-Life Is Dating Her On-Screen Brother From A Blockbuster Show's Reboot, Can You Guess The Names?