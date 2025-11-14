Who's Out? Full Team-Wise List Of Players Likely To Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auctions
Discover the full team-wise list of IPL players likely to be released before the 2026 auction. From KKR to CSK, here’s a complete breakdown of expected exits.
Players Set to Be Released
According to a Cricbuzz report, several IPL franchises are expected to release multiple players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Here's a slide-by-slide breakdown of the key players expected to be released by each franchise.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Likely Releases:
Venkatesh Iyer
Quinton de Kock
Anrich Nortje KKR are expected to part ways with three big names as they look to restructure their top order and overseas pace attack.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Likely Releases:
Ravi Bishnoi
David Miller
Akash Deep
Shamar Joseph LSG could make some surprising calls, potentially releasing both key Indian and experienced overseas players to free up purse value.
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Likely Releases:
T Natarajan
Jake Fraser-McGurk DC may move on from two impactful names as they attempt to rebuild their bowling group and batting depth.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Likely Releases:
Mayank Agarwal
Liam Livingstone
Blessing Muzarabani
Rasikh Dar RCB could make a major reshuffle, letting go of multiple domestic and overseas options across batting, all-rounders, and pace.
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Likely Releases:
Glenn Maxwell
Aaron Hardie
PBKS may release two Australian all-rounders as they explore fresh middle-order and spin-bowling options.
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Will Jacks
MI might let go of the explosive English all-rounder to rework their overseas combinations.
Rajasthan Royals
Likely Releases:
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
Maheesh Theekshana
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Kwena Maphaka
Chennai Super Kings
Likely Releases:
Devon Conway
Rahul Tripathi
Rachin Ravindra
Deepak Hooda
Vijay Shankar
