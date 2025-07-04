Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2926813https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/why-mumbai-indians-haven-t-won-a-trophy-in-5-years-and-might-never-again-know-ambanis-biggest-gamble-2926813
NewsPhotosWhy Mumbai Indians Haven’t Won a Trophy In 5 Years And Might Never Again?: Know Ambani's Biggest Gamble
photoDetails

Why Mumbai Indians Haven’t Won a Trophy In 5 Years And Might Never Again?: Know Ambani's Biggest Gamble

Since Kieron Pollard’s IPL retirement in November 2022, the Mumbai Indians, once five-time champions  have failed to win a single title. This gallery explores how Pollard’s absence as a finisher and leader has created a void in MI's setup

Updated:Jul 04, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
Follow Us

The Pollard Question

1/8
The Pollard Question

Mumbai Indians, once the dominant five-time IPL champions, haven’t lifted a trophy in five seasons. Why? The answer might lie in a name fans still chant worldwide , Kieron Pollard. Since his IPL retirement in 2022, MI hasn’t been the same.

 

Follow Us

Forced Exit of A Finisher

2/8
Forced Exit of A Finisher

On November 15, 2022, MI legend Kieron Pollard retired from the IPL after 13 iconic seasons. Not dropped but retired. A decision many believe was nudged by the franchise. Since then, MI’s finishing power has never quite recovered.

 

Follow Us

Still Dominating Around The World

3/8
Still Dominating Around The World

Pollard didn’t walk away from the game, far from it. He continues to star for MI’s global franchises and other leagues. From the CPL to MLC, he’s still winning games with ease.

 

Follow Us

Pollard in MLC 2025 - Vintage Destruction

4/8
Pollard in MLC 2025 - Vintage Destruction

In the ongoing MLC 2025, 38-year-old Pollard is playing like it’s 2013 again. Scores like 32(16), 34*(16), and a match-winning 70(39) prove he's still elite. He’s finishing games for fun while MI struggle back home.

 

Follow Us

The Missing Middle Order Muscle

5/8
The Missing Middle Order Muscle

Mumbai once boasted the best middle-order in T20 cricket. Without Pollard, that muscle and experience has vanished. No one has filled the finisher void he left behind.

 

Follow Us

MI’s Global Star, Just Not in the IPL

6/8
MI’s Global Star, Just Not in the IPL

Ironically, Pollard still wears MI blue playing  on the ground, just not in India. He leads or anchors MI Cape Town, MI Emirates, and MI New York with fire. Everywhere but the IPL, he’s still their man of the moment.

 

Follow Us

Could One More Season Have Changed Everything?

7/8
Could One More Season Have Changed Everything?

Imagine Pollard mentoring and finishing alongside SKY, Tilak, or Tim David. One more season of Pollard might’ve meant one more trophy. Instead, MI are still searching an d watching him win elsewhere.

 

Follow Us

Mumbai Indians’ Trophy Drought

8/8
Mumbai Indians’ Trophy Drought

Pollard’s IPL exit left more than just a gap ,it left a legacy unfinished. Until MI finds someone who can match his presence and finishing, the question remains: Did Mumbai Indians retire their trophies with Pollard?

 

Follow Us
Mumbai IndiansMI trophy droughtKieron Pollard retirementIPL 2022Mumbai Indians finisherIPL trophy droughtPollard IPL retirement impactMumbai Indians 2025IPL ChampionsMI IPL historyIPL finisher missingPollard performance MLCKieron Pollard MLC 2025Mumbai Indians middle orderIPL trophy chancesMumbai Indians losing streakIPL team analysisMumbai Indians CaptainMumbai Indians leadershipMumbai Indians legacyPollard IPL farewellMumbai Indians IPL declineIPL finishing oversIPL key playersMumbai Indians star playersMumbai Indians team gapPollard cricket careerMumbai Indians strategyIPL best finishersMumbai Indians vs other teamsMumbai Indians IPL seasonsipl cricket newsMumbai Indians franchiseMumbai Indians team newsIPL big teamsPollard international retirementMumbai Indians fanbaseMumbai Indians future prospectsIPL global franchisesMI Cape TownMI EmiratesMI New YorkKieron Pollard statsMumbai Indians middle order problemsIPL cricket
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
5 Cricketers Who Scored Double Hundreds In Both Test And ODI: Shubman Gill Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma & More - Check List
camera icon7
title
anju sharma IAS
Meet IAS Anju Sharma: Failed In Class 10 & 12, Cracked UPSC In First Attempt With AIR...She Is Currently...
camera icon7
title
world's priciest birds
The World's Priciest Birds: Top 7 Most Expensive Birds In The World
camera icon9
title
ban on burqa
THESE Countries Have Banned Hijab, Burqa - Are Egypt, France One Of Them?
camera icon7
title
Maggi flavors
From Tandoori To Tadka: 7 Unique & Crazy Maggie Flavors To Try This Rainy Season
NEWS ON ONE CLICK