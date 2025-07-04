Why Mumbai Indians Haven’t Won a Trophy In 5 Years And Might Never Again?: Know Ambani's Biggest Gamble
Since Kieron Pollard’s IPL retirement in November 2022, the Mumbai Indians, once five-time champions have failed to win a single title. This gallery explores how Pollard’s absence as a finisher and leader has created a void in MI's setup
The Pollard Question
Mumbai Indians, once the dominant five-time IPL champions, haven’t lifted a trophy in five seasons. Why? The answer might lie in a name fans still chant worldwide , Kieron Pollard. Since his IPL retirement in 2022, MI hasn’t been the same.
Forced Exit of A Finisher
On November 15, 2022, MI legend Kieron Pollard retired from the IPL after 13 iconic seasons. Not dropped but retired. A decision many believe was nudged by the franchise. Since then, MI’s finishing power has never quite recovered.
Still Dominating Around The World
Pollard didn’t walk away from the game, far from it. He continues to star for MI’s global franchises and other leagues. From the CPL to MLC, he’s still winning games with ease.
Pollard in MLC 2025 - Vintage Destruction
In the ongoing MLC 2025, 38-year-old Pollard is playing like it’s 2013 again. Scores like 32(16), 34*(16), and a match-winning 70(39) prove he's still elite. He’s finishing games for fun while MI struggle back home.
The Missing Middle Order Muscle
Mumbai once boasted the best middle-order in T20 cricket. Without Pollard, that muscle and experience has vanished. No one has filled the finisher void he left behind.
MI’s Global Star, Just Not in the IPL
Ironically, Pollard still wears MI blue playing on the ground, just not in India. He leads or anchors MI Cape Town, MI Emirates, and MI New York with fire. Everywhere but the IPL, he’s still their man of the moment.
Could One More Season Have Changed Everything?
Imagine Pollard mentoring and finishing alongside SKY, Tilak, or Tim David. One more season of Pollard might’ve meant one more trophy. Instead, MI are still searching an d watching him win elsewhere.
Mumbai Indians’ Trophy Drought
Pollard’s IPL exit left more than just a gap ,it left a legacy unfinished. Until MI finds someone who can match his presence and finishing, the question remains: Did Mumbai Indians retire their trophies with Pollard?
