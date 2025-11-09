Advertisement
Why Was MS Dhoni’s Elder Brother Narendra Singh Dhoni Not Shown In His Biopic? Know His Career, Family & Untold Story; Is There Any Animosity Between The Two?

Discover Narendra Singh Dhoni, MS Dhoni’s elder brother: ex-BJP politician, SP leader, family man & why he was left out of the biopic. A life of quiet strength.
 

Updated:Nov 09, 2025, 07:35 AM IST
Meet MS Dhoni’s Elder Brother: Narendra Singh Dhoni

1/9
Meet MS Dhoni’s Elder Brother: Narendra Singh Dhoni

While MS Dhoni is one of India’s most iconic cricket legends, his elder brother, Narendra Singh Dhoni, has maintained a life that is far more private and grounded. This gallery explores who he is, his profession, personal life, political journey, and his relationship with Dhoni.

 

Family Background & Early Life

2/9
Family Background & Early Life

MS Dhoni was born into a modest family in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The Dhoni family originally hails from Uttarakhand before settling in Ranchi for work. Narendra Singh Dhoni, being 10 years older, took on family responsibilities early as MS Dhoni was still a child when Narendra left home for studies.

 

Who Is Narendra Singh Dhoni?

3/9
Who Is Narendra Singh Dhoni?

Narendra is the eldest sibling in the Dhoni family. While MS Dhoni became a global cricketing icon, Narendra chose to remain away from the limelight. He has always been described as quiet, practical, and politically aware, playing a stabilizing role in the family during their early years.

 

Political Career and Affiliations

4/9
Political Career and Affiliations

Narendra Singh Dhoni has been actively involved in politics.

Initially associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Later switched to the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2013 His shift was widely discussed in political circles, especially because of his famous surname.

Personal Life & Family

5/9
Personal Life & Family

Narendra Singh Dhoni married on November 21, 2007. He is the father of two children ;one son and one daughter. He primarily lives in Ranchi, but spends considerable time in his ancestral village in Almora district, Uttarakhand, maintaining strong roots to his origins.

 

Relationship With MS Dhoni

6/9
Relationship With MS Dhoni

Narendra has stated that his relationship with MS Dhoni is respectful, though not always publicly visible. While some media reports claim tension, Narendra clarified that their lives took different paths due to age gap and career locations, not due to animosity.

 

His Own Sporting Background

7/9
His Own Sporting Background

Few know that Narendra himself was a national-level school athlete. He competed in various track and field events and was highly active in sports during his early education. This sporting environment at home played a quiet but important role in shaping Dhoni’s mindset.

 

Why He Was Absent in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’

8/9
Why He Was Absent in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’

Narendra was not portrayed in the blockbuster biopic. He explained:

“I may not be in the film because I was not around during Mahi’s cricketing rise. The story was about him, not our family.” He emphasized that representation would have been unnecessary and forced.

Narendra Dhoni’s Reality: Calm, Grounded, Independent

9/9
Narendra Dhoni’s Reality: Calm, Grounded, Independent

Narendra’s own words summarize him best:

“I lived my life the way I chose; simple, away from the spotlight. Fame suits Mahi; simplicity suits me.” While MS Dhoni became Captain Cool, Narendra chose quiet strength and a life without cameras.

