Why Was MS Dhoni’s Elder Brother Narendra Singh Dhoni Not Shown In His Biopic? Know His Career, Family & Untold Story; Is There Any Animosity Between The Two?
Discover Narendra Singh Dhoni, MS Dhoni’s elder brother: ex-BJP politician, SP leader, family man & why he was left out of the biopic. A life of quiet strength.
Meet MS Dhoni’s Elder Brother: Narendra Singh Dhoni
While MS Dhoni is one of India’s most iconic cricket legends, his elder brother, Narendra Singh Dhoni, has maintained a life that is far more private and grounded. This gallery explores who he is, his profession, personal life, political journey, and his relationship with Dhoni.
Family Background & Early Life
MS Dhoni was born into a modest family in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The Dhoni family originally hails from Uttarakhand before settling in Ranchi for work. Narendra Singh Dhoni, being 10 years older, took on family responsibilities early as MS Dhoni was still a child when Narendra left home for studies.
Who Is Narendra Singh Dhoni?
Narendra is the eldest sibling in the Dhoni family. While MS Dhoni became a global cricketing icon, Narendra chose to remain away from the limelight. He has always been described as quiet, practical, and politically aware, playing a stabilizing role in the family during their early years.
Political Career and Affiliations
Narendra Singh Dhoni has been actively involved in politics.
Initially associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Later switched to the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2013 His shift was widely discussed in political circles, especially because of his famous surname.
Personal Life & Family
Narendra Singh Dhoni married on November 21, 2007. He is the father of two children ;one son and one daughter. He primarily lives in Ranchi, but spends considerable time in his ancestral village in Almora district, Uttarakhand, maintaining strong roots to his origins.
Relationship With MS Dhoni
Narendra has stated that his relationship with MS Dhoni is respectful, though not always publicly visible. While some media reports claim tension, Narendra clarified that their lives took different paths due to age gap and career locations, not due to animosity.
His Own Sporting Background
Few know that Narendra himself was a national-level school athlete. He competed in various track and field events and was highly active in sports during his early education. This sporting environment at home played a quiet but important role in shaping Dhoni’s mindset.
Why He Was Absent in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’
Narendra was not portrayed in the blockbuster biopic. He explained:
“I may not be in the film because I was not around during Mahi’s cricketing rise. The story was about him, not our family.” He emphasized that representation would have been unnecessary and forced.
Narendra Dhoni’s Reality: Calm, Grounded, Independent
Narendra’s own words summarize him best:
“I lived my life the way I chose; simple, away from the spotlight. Fame suits Mahi; simplicity suits me.” While MS Dhoni became Captain Cool, Narendra chose quiet strength and a life without cameras.
