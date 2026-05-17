Will Virat Kohli play 2027 ODI WC to alleged 'forced' Test retirement due to constant pressure: 5 big revelations by him on RCB podcast

2 / 6

Virat Kohli hinted that he still has the desire to continue representing India and potentially play the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"We're in mid-2026. I've been asked so many times, 'Do you want to play '27?' Why would I leave my home, get my stuff over, and be like, 'I don't know what I want.' Of course, if I'm playing, I want to play cricket, I want to carry on. Playing a World Cup for India is amazing."