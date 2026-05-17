Will Virat Kohli play 2027 ODI WC to alleged 'forced' Test retirement due to constant pressure: 5 big revelations by him on RCB podcast
Virat Kohli spoke openly on multiple controversial topics, Know everything about the explosive podcast that created a storm in cricketing world.
Virat Kohli’s Explosive RCB Podcast Goes Viral
Virat Kohli made several massive revelations during his appearance on the RCB podcast with Mayanti Langer. From his future in international cricket to frustrations over constant scrutiny and invasive cameras, Kohli spoke openly on multiple controversial topics.
Kohli Opens Up on Playing the 2027 ODI World Cup
Virat Kohli hinted that he still has the desire to continue representing India and potentially play the 2027 ODI World Cup.
"We're in mid-2026. I've been asked so many times, 'Do you want to play '27?' Why would I leave my home, get my stuff over, and be like, 'I don't know what I want.' Of course, if I'm playing, I want to play cricket, I want to carry on. Playing a World Cup for India is amazing."
Kohli’s Emotional Comments on Alleged ‘Forced’ Test Retirement
Kohli appeared to make a veiled reference to the pressure and uncertainty surrounding his Test future.
"If you go to your workplace, and if people say we believe in your abilities, and then a week later they start questioning the way you operate, it's like, why? Either tell me on day one I'm not good enough or I'm not needed. Or if you've said I'm good enough and you say we're not even thinking otherwise, then be quiet."
‘I Don’t Need to Prove Anything’ - Kohli Draws the Line
The former India captain also addressed repeated questions about proving himself despite years of success.
"After giving this much effort and commitment, if I still have to prove my worth and value again and again, then maybe that place is not meant for me, and I am very clear in my head from that perspective. That's why when I went back to play, I was very clear in my head. I'm not going out there to prove anything to anyone."
Kohli Explains Why Helping Young Players Matters
The batting superstar spoke passionately about mentoring the next generation of Indian cricketers.
"If people have the opportunity to learn and get better in their careers, eventually, who gets helped? If all these guys play well, eventually they play for India, the standard of cricket remains high. You don't want to see a situation tomorrow where the standards are dropping. If you can help someone to get to their potential best, then their best version will eventually help Indian cricket. That's the progress, I see."
Kohli’s Podcast Creates Huge Buzz Across Cricket World
Virat Kohli’s candid remarks on retirement pressure, privacy concerns, media scrutiny, and Indian cricket’s future instantly became one of the most talked-about interviews of IPL 2026, sparking major debate among fans and experts alike.
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