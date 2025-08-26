Advertisement
NewsPhotosWomen's ODI World Cup 2025: How To Watch, Format, Squads, Groups, Live Streaming, All You Need To Know
Women's ODI World Cup 2025: How To Watch, Format, Squads, Groups, Live Streaming, All You Need To Know

Eight teams will participate, playing in a round-robin format where each team faces every other.
Updated:Aug 26, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
ALL DETAILS

Ahead of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, here are all the details, including format, squads, groups and live streaming.

 

Teams & Broadcast in India:

Eight teams will participate, playing in a round-robin format where each team faces every other. In India, live TV coverage will be on Star Sports Network, and streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.

 

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.

 

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

 

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.

 

Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.

Travelling Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

 

All yet to be announced.

 

The World Cup starts September 30, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka across venues including Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo. The final could be in Bengaluru or Colombo.

 

