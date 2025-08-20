Advertisement
NewsPhotosWomen's ODI World Cup 2025 Squad: Full WPL Representation Revealed- RCB 4, DC 4, MI 3, UP 2, Gujarat 1 Player
Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Squad: Full WPL Representation Revealed- RCB 4, DC 4, MI 3, UP 2, Gujarat 1 Player

The squad blends senior stars with upcoming talents, reflecting a strong balance across the WPL franchises. Here is a look at players and their franchises.

Updated:Aug 20, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
WPL Representation

WPL Representation

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) – Mumbai Indians

Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain) – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 4 Players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 4 Players

Smriti Mandhana (VC) – Opener

Richa Ghosh (WK)

Renuka Singh Thakur – Pacer

Sneh rana - spinner

Delhi Capitals - 4 Players

Delhi Capitals - 4 Players

Jemimah Rodrigues – Batter

Radha Yadav – Spinner

Arundhati Reddy – All-rounder/Pacer Sree Charani – All-rounder

Mumbai Indians – 3 Players

Mumbai Indians – 3 Players

Harmanpreet Kaur (C) – Batter/All-rounder

Amanjot Kaur – All-rounder

Yastika Bhatia (WK)

UP Warriorz – 2 Players

UP Warriorz – 2 Players

Deepti Sharma – All-rounder

Kranti Gaud – Bowler

Gujarat Giants - 1 Player

Gujarat Giants - 1 Player

Harleen Deol – Batter

DID NOT PLAY

DID NOT PLAY

DNP - 1 Player Pratika Rawal – Bowler (not contracted with a WPL franchise at the time of squad announcement)

 

India's ODI WC SQUAD

India's ODI WC SQUAD

Harmanpreet (C), Mandhana (VC), Pratika, Harleen, Deepti, Jemimah, Renuka, Arundhati, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot, Radha, Sree Charani, Yastika and Sneh Rana.  

NEWS ON ONE CLICK