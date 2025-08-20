Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Squad: Full WPL Representation Revealed- RCB 4, DC 4, MI 3, UP 2, Gujarat 1 Player
The squad blends senior stars with upcoming talents, reflecting a strong balance across the WPL franchises. Here is a look at players and their franchises.
WPL Representation
Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) – Mumbai Indians
Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain) – Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 4 Players
Smriti Mandhana (VC) – Opener
Richa Ghosh (WK)
Renuka Singh Thakur – Pacer
Sneh rana - spinner
Delhi Capitals - 4 Players
Jemimah Rodrigues – Batter
Radha Yadav – Spinner
Arundhati Reddy – All-rounder/Pacer Sree Charani – All-rounder
Mumbai Indians – 3 Players
Harmanpreet Kaur (C) – Batter/All-rounder
Amanjot Kaur – All-rounder
Yastika Bhatia (WK)
UP Warriorz – 2 Players
Deepti Sharma – All-rounder
Kranti Gaud – Bowler
Gujarat Giants - 1 Player
Harleen Deol – Batter
DID NOT PLAY
DNP - 1 Player Pratika Rawal – Bowler (not contracted with a WPL franchise at the time of squad announcement)
India's ODI WC SQUAD
Harmanpreet (C), Mandhana (VC), Pratika, Harleen, Deepti, Jemimah, Renuka, Arundhati, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot, Radha, Sree Charani, Yastika and Sneh Rana.
