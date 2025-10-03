Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2967345https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/womens-wc-2025-top-10-glam-stars-from-smriti-mandhana-to-ellyse-perrys-bold-beauty-ranked-2967345
NewsPhotosWomen's WC 2025 Top 10 Glam Stars: From Smriti Mandhana To Ellyse Perry's Bold Beauty Ranked
photoDetails

Women's WC 2025 Top 10 Glam Stars: From Smriti Mandhana To Ellyse Perry's Bold Beauty Ranked

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is in full swing, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. From explosive all-rounders to silky openers, these stars blend athletic brilliance with undeniable allure. Here's top 10 who own the pitch and turn heads, beauty meets boundary-crushing.

Updated:Oct 03, 2025, 10:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Top 10 Glamorous Cricketers In Women's World Cup 2025

1/11
Top 10 Glamorous Cricketers In Women's World Cup 2025

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is in full swing, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. From explosive all-rounders to silky openers, these stars blend athletic brilliance with undeniable allure. Get ready for a countdown of the top 10 who own the pitch and turn heads beauty meets boundary-crushing power!

 

Follow Us

10. Sophie Devine

2/11
10. Sophie Devine

(New Zealand, Captain)All-round powerhouse leading with explosive batting and fiery pace. Her confident charisma and sun-kissed smile light up the field. A veteran trailblazer whose strength and warmth redefine leadership.

Follow Us

9 - Annerie Dercksen (South Africa)

3/11
9 - Annerie Dercksen (South Africa)

Emerging all-rounder with explosive finishes and seam bowling bite. Her radiant looks and dynamic vibe are tournament highlights. Athletic grace in motion; fearless finishes paired with a captivating glow.

Follow Us

8 - Lauren Bell

4/11
8 - Lauren Bell

(England)Towering fast bowler with swing that rattles batters. Her poised, model-like demeanor adds effortless elegance.

Follow Us

7 - Charlie Dean

5/11
7 - Charlie Dean

(England)Off-spinner with economical lines and handy lower-order hitting. Her bright smile and athletic build have fans buzzing.

Follow Us

6 - Alice Capsey

6/11
6 - Alice Capsey

(England)Young all-round sensation with elegant strokeplay and sharp off-spin. Her fresh-faced energy and stylish presence make her a standout.

Follow Us

5 - Laura Wolvaardt

7/11
5 - Laura Wolvaardt

 (South Africa, Captain)Elegant opener known for precise timing and steady leadership. Her graceful technique and stunning features embody poise under pressure.

Follow Us

4 - Amelia Kerr

8/11
4 - Amelia Kerr

New Zealand)Record-breaking leg-spinner and batting prodigy. Her youthful charm and sharp features make her a social media favorite.

Follow Us

3 - Harleen Deol

9/11
3 - Harleen Deol

(India)Acrobatic fielder and stylish batter with flair. Her striking beauty and fielding dives have captivated crowds.

 

Follow Us

2 - Smriti Mandhana

10/11
2 - Smriti Mandhana

India, Vice-Captain)Silky left-handed opener topping global rankings. Her ethereal grace and flawless cover drives are pure artistry.

Follow Us

1.Ellyse Perry

11/11
1. Ellyse Perry

Ultimate all-round icon with pace, power-hitting, and poise. Her timeless elegance and sculpted athleticism keep her reigning supreme. The queen of cool under fire; beauty, brains, and brute force in one.

 

Follow Us
women's wc 2025ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025beautiful women cricketers 2025hottest female cricket players wc 2025top beautiful women cricketers world cupsmriti mandhana wc 2025ellyse perry hot photossophie devine new zealand wcamelia kerr beautifulharleen deol stunning lookslauren bell england hotcharlie dean cricket beautyalice capsey young star 2025Laura Wolvaardt South Africa captainannerie dercksen emerging talentwomen's cricket hot players 2025sexy women cricketers world cuptop 10 beautiful cricketers wc 2025Smriti Mandhana hot picsellyse perry australia beautysophie devine all rounder hotamelia kerr new zealand spinnerharleen deol india fielderlauren bell fast bowler sexycharlie dean england off spinalice capsey england prodigylaura wolvaardt elegant openerannerie dercksen south africa all rounderwomen's wc 2025 squads beautifulhottest moments wc 2025beautiful indian women cricketersaustralian women cricket hottiesnew zealand wc 2025 s
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth 2025: How Much Does India’s Pacer Earn? Check BCCI Contract, IPL Salary, Endorsements And More - IN PICS
camera icon10
title
Abhishek Sharma
Top 10 Players With Best ICC Ratings At No.1 Position In T20Is: Abhishek Sharma Leads, Dawid Malan At 2nd, Virat Kohli At… - Check Full List
camera icon8
title
International borders
This Island Changes Nation Every 6 Months — France And Spain Share It In A Rare Border Agreement
camera icon8
title
World’s Longest Vegetable
World’s Longest Vegetable Breaks Record: Taller Than An Average Indian Woman | In Pics
camera icon10
title
Mahatma Gandhi cricket connection
Mahatma Gandhi, Test Cricketer? The Surprising Tale That May Blow Your Mind