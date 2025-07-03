Advertisement
World’s Sexiest Athlete Revealed: Everything You Need To Know About Alica Schmidt

Alica Schmidst is known as World's Sexiest Athlete for her lean physique and ravishing looks.

Updated:Jul 03, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
Who Is Alica Schmidt?

Alica Schmidt is a German track and field athlete born in 1998. She specializes in the 400m and 4x400m relay events. She is Known for both her athletic talent and massive online following.

 

Her Track Record

She won silver in the 4x400m at the 2017 European U20 Championships. In 2019, she grabbed bronze in the European U23 4x400m event. She was part of Germany’s 2020 Olympic team, although she didn’t compete.

 

Social Media Sensation

Alica has over 5 million followers on Instagram. She shares training clips, lifestyle posts, and modeling work. Her content bridges the gap between sport and fashion.

 

Why The ‘Sexiest Athlete’ Tag?

Australian media dubbed her the “World’s Sexiest Athlete” in 2017. Her striking appearance and fit lifestyle attracted global media attention. The nickname stuck, making her a viral figure.

 

Alica’s Reaction To The Title

She has expressed discomfort with the label. “I don’t know why I got this title. Sport comes clearly first,” she said. She even turned down an offer from Playboy, focusing instead on athletics.

 

Style and Endorsements

She’s a brand ambassador for Hugo Boss and Puma. Alica has walked in Milan Fashion Week and starred in major campaigns. Her image blends elite sport with high-end fashion appeal.

 

Future Goals

She’s aiming for personal bests and a bigger impact in global athletics and also to motivate people in order to gym and maintain their body. She aims to be a fitness icon globally.

 

More Than Just A Pretty Face

Alica uses her platform to highlight discipline, body positivity, and fitness. She’s constantly working to be taken seriously as an athlete. Her story proves that style and substance can go hand in hand.

 

