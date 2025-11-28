Advertisement
WPL 2026: A Look At Updated Squads Of MI W, RCB W, DC W, UP W, GG W After Mega Auction

WPL 2026 mega auction concludes with Deepti Sharma retained by UP Warriorz for ₹3.2 crore, Amelia Kerr bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹3 crore. Check full updated squads, top buys, and RTM highlights ahead of the new season.

Updated:Nov 28, 2025, 07:09 AM IST
ALL THE 5 UPDATES SQUADS

The Women’s Premier League 2026 auction was held on November 27 in New Delhi. With 277 players on the block and 73 slots to fill, franchises went all out to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. Here's Look at all the updates squads after Mega Auction.

Biggest Buy

UP Warriorz used the Right To Match (RTM) option to secure Deepti Sharma for Rs. 3.2 crore. She became the first player retained via RTM and the second-most expensive Indian in WPL history.

Overseas Shock

Mumbai Indians splashed Rs. 3 crore on Kiwi all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who had been released ahead of the auction. She is now the second-most expensive overseas signing in the league.

Mumbai Indians Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth.

Delhi Capitals Squad

 Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

 Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha.

Gujarat Giants Squad

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni.

 

UP Warriorz Squad

Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Tara Norris, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G. Trisha, Pratika Rawal.

 

RTM Cards Impact

Right To Match (RTM) proved crucial as franchises like UP Warriorz retained top talents like Deepti Sharma. RTM allowed teams to safeguard key players and maintain squad stability.

 

WPL IN January

With big names like Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr, Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur in their squads, all five franchises are ready for an action-packed WPL season. Fans eagerly await the opening matches. 

The dates and venues for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) season have now been revealed. According to a report by Sports Tak, the 2026 edition is expected to kick off on January 8 or 9, with Mumbai and Baroda finalised as the two host cities.

 

