WPL 2026: A Look At Updated Squads Of MI W, RCB W, DC W, UP W, GG W After Mega Auction

With big names like Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr, Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur in their squads, all five franchises are ready for an action-packed WPL season. Fans eagerly await the opening matches.

The dates and venues for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) season have now been revealed. According to a report by Sports Tak, the 2026 edition is expected to kick off on January 8 or 9, with Mumbai and Baroda finalised as the two host cities.