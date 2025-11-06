WPL 2026 Retentions: Full List of Retained, Released Players From MI, DC, RCB, UPW, GGW With Their Price; Check Full List
Full list of retained players for MI, DC, RCB, GG, and UPW ahead of the November 27 mega auction. Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Perry lead the core as teams rebuild post India’s 2025 World Cup triumph.
WPL 2026 Retentions
Fresh off India’s historic 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup triumph, the Women’s Premier League gears up for its first mega auction on November 27 in Delhi. On November 6, franchises revealed their retention lists under revised rules: maximum five players per team, including up to three capped Indians, two overseas players, and two uncapped players, with a ₹15 crore purse each.
For the first time, Right-to-Match (RTM) cards add strategic intrigue. While icons like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana headline retentions, shock releases such as Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning have set the auction stage on fire. The 2026 season promises new narratives, new combinations, and high-voltage drama.
Mumbai Indians - Champions Protect Their Core
Two-time WPL champions Mumbai Indians retained their title-winning nucleus.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (₹3.50 crore) stays at the heart of MI’s plans, leading after her unforgettable World Cup campaign. With their strategic core secured, MI enters the auction with ₹5.75 crore to strengthen depth. With no RTM cards remaining, they must choose their targets wisely as they chase a historic three-peat.
MI : Harmanpreet Kaur (₹ 3.5 crore) Nat Sciver-Brunt (₹ 2.5 crore) Hayley Matthews (₹ 1.75 crore) Amanjot Kaur (₹ 1 crore) G Kamalini (₹ 50 lakh)
MI’s Overseas Power and Emerging Talent
Nat Sciver-Brunt (₹2.50 crore) and Hayley Matthews (₹1.75 crore) remain non-negotiable pillars — Sciver-Brunt stabilizing the middle, Matthews dominating the Powerplay.
Amanjot Kaur (₹1 crore) and uncapped pacer G. Kamalini (₹50 lakh) add Indian firepower. Amanjot’s clutch swing bowling and Kamalini’s raw pace give MI both continuity and future upside.
Delhi Capitals – Retaining Balance and Bite
Perennial contenders Delhi Capitals used their full retention quota.
Jemimah Rodrigues (₹3.50 crore) leads with elegance and precision, while Shafali Verma (₹2.50 crore) remains their Powerplay destroyer her 2025 WC hundred still fresh in memory. DC enter the auction with ₹5.75 crore and a focus on adding pace depth, especially after releasing senior overseas stars. With no RTMs, they will need aggressive bidding to complete their puzzle.
DC: Jemimah Rodrigues (₹ 2.2 crore) Shafali Verma (₹ 2.2 crore) Marizanne Kapp (₹ 2.2 crore) Annabel Sutherland (₹ 2.2 crore) Niki Prasad (₹ 50 lakh)
DC’s Global Steel and Future Vision
Marizanne Kapp (₹1.75 crore) and Annabel Sutherland (₹1 crore) bring pace, grit, and all-round versatility, key to DC’s multi-dimensional template.
Uncapped Niki Prasad (₹50 lakh) adds promise as a wicketkeeper-batter, fresh from domestic breakthroughs. With Meg Lanning’s release marking a tactical reset, DC enter 2026 with renewed purpose — and eyes firmly on the title
Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Mandhana’s Leadership Era
RCB retained four core players, spending ₹8.75 crore and retaining one RTM card.
Captain Smriti Mandhana (₹3.50 crore) leads with finesse and composure, backed by the evergreen Ellyse Perry (₹2.50 crore) whose all-round influence remains unmatched. RCB’s approach: Experience as the base, youth as the engine.
RCB: Smriti Mandhana (₹3.50 crore) Ellyse Perry (₹ 2.75 crore) Richa Ghosh (₹ 2 crore) Shreyanka Patil (₹ 60 lakh)
RCB’s Youth Core and Bowling Promise
Richa Ghosh (₹1.75 crore) holds down the finisher’s role, her fearless strokeplay now a defining RCB trait.
Shreyanka Patil (₹1 crore), the breakout leg-spinner, continues her rise after a standout domestic season. Additional depth from retained Indian quicks gives RCB flexibility and identity heading into the auction. With Mandhana at the helm, the dream of a maiden WPL title feels closer than ever.
Gujarat Giants – Reset Mode Activated
Gujarat Giants opted for the boldest reset; retaining just two players, freeing ₹8.75 crore and preserving three RTM cards.
Captain Beth Mooney (₹3.50 crore) stays as the calm architect at the top, while Ashleigh Gardner (₹2.50 crore) anchors the middle overs with off-spin control and late-order power. The Giants are gearing up for a full-scale rebuild.
GG: Ash Gardner (₹ 3.5 crore) Beth Mooney (₹ 2.5 crore)
Gujarat Giants – Maximum Freedom, Maximum Pressure
With major releases including overseas and domestic mainstays, GG enters the auction with flexibility and leverage. Their goal: A younger, fresher, more dynamic squad built for consistency. Three RTM cards allow them to tactically reclaim key players in bidding wars. 2026 could be the season the Giants finally break out; or break apart.
UP Warriorz - The Ultimate Rebuild Gambit
UP Warriorz shocked everyone by retaining just one player; uncapped Shweta Sehrawat (₹30 lakh).This leaves a massive ₹14.70 crore purse and a league-high four RTM cards. Releasing stars like Deepti Sharma and Alyssa Healy signals a complete structural overhaul, aimed at building an Indian youth-led core surrounded by hand-picked overseas matchwinners.
UPW: Shweta Sehrawat (₹ 50 Lakh)
WPL 2026 -The Auction Awaits
Over 90+ players are set to go under the hammer as teams chase the perfect balance of stars, specialists, and emerging game-changers.
PURSE REMAINING FOR EACH WPL TEAM
RCB: ₹6.15 crore
MI: ₹5.7 crore
DC: ₹5.7 crore
UPW: ₹14.5 crore
GG: ₹9 crore
