WPL 2026 Retentions: Full List of Retained, Released Players From MI, DC, RCB, UPW, GGW With Their Price; Check Full List

Fresh off India’s historic 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup triumph, the Women’s Premier League gears up for its first mega auction on November 27 in Delhi. On November 6, franchises revealed their retention lists under revised rules: maximum five players per team, including up to three capped Indians, two overseas players, and two uncapped players, with a ₹15 crore purse each.

For the first time, Right-to-Match (RTM) cards add strategic intrigue. While icons like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana headline retentions, shock releases such as Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning have set the auction stage on fire. The 2026 season promises new narratives, new combinations, and high-voltage drama.