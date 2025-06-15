WTC Prize Money Distribution: How Much Money Did South Africa, Australia, India And Other Teams Receive In The Cycle?
South Africa defeated Australia to win World Test Championship 2025 Final at Lord's Cricket Ground. This was their second ICC trophy and this one came a long wait of 27 years. Temba Bavuma led the team from the front and Aiden Markram's century and Kagiso Rabada's nine-fer in the match were the cornerstones of this victory.
South Africa Takes Home The Glory
South Africa defeated Australia by five wickets, becoming the third team to win the prestigious WTC mace.
South Africa
South Africa, as the 2023-25 WTC champions, proudly took home an impressive $3,600,000 or ₹31.05 Crore.
Australia
Runners-up Australia received a significant prize of $2,160,000 or ₹18.63 Crore for their strong performance. Australia did incredibly well and tried their level best to defend the Title but failed on the big day.
India
India, securing the third position in the championship standings, was awarded $1,440,000 or ₹12.42 Crore. India who played the last two editions' final failed to reach the final this time as they were bamboozled by NZ at their home soil.
New Zealand
2021 WTC Champions New Zealand finished fourth bagging $1,200,000 or 10.02 crore. New Zealand did the unthinkable defeating India at their home soil but were out from the race way back.
England
England, placing fifth in the cycle, received a notable ($960,000 or ₹8.28 Crore in prize money. Despite their Bazball era gimmick English side has not been able to qualify for WTC final even once in three editions.
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka, finishing sixth, grabbed $840,000 or ₹7.245 Crore for their efforts in the cycle. Once Sri Lanka also had the chance to qualify for WTC final but they eventually lost to South Africa and things went out of the favor for them.
Bangladesh
Bangladesh, ranked seventh, was awarded $720,000 or ₹6.21 Crore for their participation. The team just like their history suggest did comfortably well at home but suffered big time at Overseas ground.
West Indies
West Indies, after some epic fights, finished eighth and received $600,000 or ₹5.175 Crore. The team showed a lot of promise defeating Australia and giving valiant fight against top teams.
Pakistan
Pakistan, in ninth and the last position, was awarded $480,000 or ₹4.14 Crore in prize money. Pakistan failed to win their home test matches and thus finished last.
