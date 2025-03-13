photoDetails

english

2871943

Yuzvendra Chahal To Sunil Narine: 7 Players With Most Wickets In IPL History

Over the years, several quality bowlers from around the world have made a significant impact in the IPL. Once again, top bowlers will look to produce match-winning performances for their respective teams in the IPL 2025 season, which starts on March 22 with RCB facing KKR in Kolkata.

Ahead of the start of the new season, let's look at the top 7 wicket-takers in IPL history:

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/yuzvendra-chahal-to-sunil-narine-7-players-with-most-wickets-in-ipl-history-2871961

Nitesh Dubey | Updated:Mar 13, 2025, 04:13 PM IST

Yuzvendra Chahal 1 / 7 Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, with 205 wickets in 160 innings at an average of 22.45 and an economy rate of 7.84. His best bowling performance came against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022, where he took 5 wickets for 40 runs. Follow Us

Piyush Chawla 2 / 7 Piyush Chawla has claimed 192 wickets in 185 innings at an average of 26.60 and an economy of 7.96. His best figures came against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011, where he took 4 wickets for 17 runs. Follow Us

Dwayne Bravo 3 / 7 Dwayne Bravo has taken 183 wickets in 161 innings at an average of 23.82 with an economy of 8.38. His best performance was against Kings XI Punjab in 2016 while playing for Gujarat Lions, where he took 4 wickets for 22 runs. Follow Us

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 / 7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 181 wickets in 176 innings at an average of 27.23 and an economy of 7.56. His best bowling figure came against Kings XI Punjab in 2017, where he took 5 wickets for 19 runs. Follow Us

Sunil Narine 5 / 7 Sunil Narine, known for his mystery spin, has taken 180 wickets in 177 innings at an average of 25.39 and an impressive economy of 6.73. His best performance came against Punjab Kings, where he took 5 wickets for 19 runs. Follow Us

Ravichandran Ashwin 6 / 7 Ravichandran Ashwin has claimed 180 wickets in 212 innings at an average of 29.83 and an economy of 7.12. His best figures came against Delhi Capitals, where he took 4 wickets for 34 runs. Follow Us