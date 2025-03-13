Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2871961https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/yuzvendra-chahal-to-sunil-narine-7-players-with-most-wickets-in-ipl-history-2871961
NewsPhotosYuzvendra Chahal To Sunil Narine: 7 Players With Most Wickets In IPL History Yuzvendra Chahal To Sunil Narine: 7 Players With Most Wickets In IPL History
photoDetails

Yuzvendra Chahal To Sunil Narine: 7 Players With Most Wickets In IPL History

Over the years, several quality bowlers from around the world have made a significant impact in the IPL. Once again, top bowlers will look to produce match-winning performances for their respective teams in the IPL 2025 season, which starts on March 22 with RCB facing KKR in Kolkata. 
Ahead of the start of the new season, let's look at the top 7 wicket-takers in IPL history:

 

Updated:Mar 13, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Yuzvendra Chahal

1/7
Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, with 205 wickets in 160 innings at an average of 22.45 and an economy rate of 7.84. His best bowling performance came against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022, where he took 5 wickets for 40 runs.

 

Follow Us

Piyush Chawla

2/7
Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla has claimed 192 wickets in 185 innings at an average of 26.60 and an economy of 7.96. His best figures came against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011, where he took 4 wickets for 17 runs.

 

Follow Us

Dwayne Bravo

3/7
Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo has taken 183 wickets in 161 innings at an average of 23.82 with an economy of 8.38. His best performance was against Kings XI Punjab in 2016 while playing for Gujarat Lions, where he took 4 wickets for 22 runs.

 

Follow Us

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

4/7
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 181 wickets in 176 innings at an average of 27.23 and an economy of 7.56. His best bowling figure came against Kings XI Punjab in 2017, where he took 5 wickets for 19 runs.

 

Follow Us

Sunil Narine

5/7
Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine, known for his mystery spin, has taken 180 wickets in 177 innings at an average of 25.39 and an impressive economy of 6.73. His best performance came against Punjab Kings, where he took 5 wickets for 19 runs.

 

Follow Us

Ravichandran Ashwin

6/7
Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has claimed 180 wickets in 212 innings at an average of 29.83 and an economy of 7.12. His best figures came against Delhi Capitals, where he took 4 wickets for 34 runs.

 

Follow Us

Amit Mishra

7/7
Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra has taken 173 wickets in 161 innings at an average of 23.84 and an economy of 7.36. His best bowling figure came against Kings XI Punjab, where he took 5 wickets for 17 runs.

 

Follow Us
IPLIndian Premier LeagueIPL 2025Tata IPL 2025best bowlersbest bowling figureYuzvendra ChahalDwayne BravoBhuvneshwar KumarAmit MishraRavichandran AshwinPiyush ChawlaSunil NarineBest Bowlers Of IPLHighest Wicket Takers
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon20
title
Mohammed Siraj
Happy Birthday Mohammed Siraj: All About His Lavish House In Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad - In Pics
camera icon20
title
IND vs PAK salaries
India vs Pakistan: Cricketers’ Salaries Compared – The Massive Earnings Disparity - In Pics
camera icon8
title
Holi 2025
8 K-Dramas With Unique Storylines To Binge-Watch On Netflix This Holi Weekend
camera icon7
title
DA hike
Decision On DA Hike Likely To Be Taken Up By Cabinet Today? Check Percentage Of DA Hike 2025
camera icon20
title
Mahmudullah retirement
Mahmudullah Riyad Announced Retirement: All You Need To Know About His Love Story With Wife Jannatul Kawsar Mishti - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK