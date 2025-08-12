Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo's Rs 37.5 Crore Diamond Engagement Ring For Georgina Rodriguez Breaks Celebrity Records
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Rs 37.5 Crore Diamond Engagement Ring For Georgina Rodriguez Breaks Celebrity Records

Cristiano Ronaldo’s engagement to Georgina Rodriguez has set the internet ablaze, thanks to her colossal diamond engagement ring valued between $2 million and $5 million (₹16.8–₹42 crore). Featuring a 25–37 carat D Flawless oval-cut diamond flanked by two 1-carat side stones, the ring is crafted in platinum for maximum brilliance. Jewelry experts rank it among the most expensive celebrity engagement rings in history, drawing comparisons to the legendary Taylor-Burton diamond. Revealed on Instagram with the caption “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives,” the ring has sparked massive searches for Cristiano Ronaldo diamond ring price worldwide.

Updated:Aug 12, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
1. A Diamond That Could Outshine Stadium Lights

1. A Diamond That Could Outshine Stadium Lights

The oval-cut diamond is estimated at a staggering 25–37 carats, making it one of the largest celebrity engagement rings in history — bigger than many Hollywood A-listers’ rocks. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

2. A Price Tag Fit for a Football King

2. A Price Tag Fit for a Football King

Valued between $2 million and $5 million (₹16.8 crore–₹42 crore), Ronaldo’s ring rivals the price of luxury yachts and private jets, cementing its status among the world’s priciest rings. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

3. The Flawless Grade Every Jeweler Dreams Of

3. The Flawless Grade Every Jeweler Dreams Of

Experts believe the diamond is a D Flawless brilliant cut, the highest clarity and color grade possible, ensuring unmatched sparkle and brilliance from every angle. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

4. Side Stones That Add Million-Dollar Flair

4. Side Stones That Add Million-Dollar Flair

Two 1-carat oval diamonds flank the center stone, creating a dramatic “trio effect” that boosts size perception and adds even more value to the already extravagant design. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

5. Crafted in Platinum for Maximum Brilliance

5. Crafted in Platinum for Maximum Brilliance

The ring is reportedly set in platinum, a premium choice that enhances the diamond’s colorless beauty and provides durability worthy of a lifetime commitment. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

6. Bigger Than the Taylor-Burton Diamond? Almost!

6. Bigger Than the Taylor-Burton Diamond? Almost!

Experts have compared the ring to Elizabeth Taylor’s famous Taylor-Burton diamond, a 69-carat legend. While smaller, Ronaldo’s pick still ranks among history’s most iconic celebrity jewels. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

7. A Love Story Sparked at Gucci

7. A Love Story Sparked at Gucci

Ronaldo met Georgina in 2016 at a Madrid Gucci store, proving that the world’s most expensive engagement rings can start with the simplest of encounters. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

8. A Symbol of Power and Prestige

8. A Symbol of Power and Prestige

Beyond romance, this ring is a status symbol — blending Ronaldo’s global superstar image with Georgina’s high-fashion elegance, making it a talking point from Instagram to Forbes. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

9. An Investment That Appreciates Over Time

9. An Investment That Appreciates Over Time

With natural diamonds of this quality becoming rarer, the ring could increase in value — making it both a romantic gesture and a savvy multi-million-dollar investment. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

 

10. The Engagement Heard Around the World

10. The Engagement Heard Around the World

The Instagram reveal, captioned “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives,” went viral instantly, dominating searches for Cristiano Ronaldo diamond ring price and Georgina Rodriguez engagement. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK