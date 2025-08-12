Cristiano Ronaldo’s Rs 37.5 Crore Diamond Engagement Ring For Georgina Rodriguez Breaks Celebrity Records

photoDetails

Cristiano Ronaldo’s engagement to Georgina Rodriguez has set the internet ablaze, thanks to her colossal diamond engagement ring valued between $2 million and $5 million (₹16.8–₹42 crore). Featuring a 25–37 carat D Flawless oval-cut diamond flanked by two 1-carat side stones, the ring is crafted in platinum for maximum brilliance. Jewelry experts rank it among the most expensive celebrity engagement rings in history, drawing comparisons to the legendary Taylor-Burton diamond. Revealed on Instagram with the caption “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives,” the ring has sparked massive searches for Cristiano Ronaldo diamond ring price worldwide.