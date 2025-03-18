Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo To LeBron James: 10 Highest-Paid Athletes In The World 2025

In 2025, the world of sports saw athletes achieving remarkable financial success, with earnings from salaries, winnings, and endorsements reaching unprecedented heights. Here's a list of the top ten highest-paid sports personalities this year.

Updated:Mar 18, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo – $285 million

Cristiano Ronaldo – $285 million

The Portuguese football icon topped the list, earning an estimated $260 million, with a significant portion stemming from his contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and various endorsements.   

Jon Rahm – $218 million

Jon Rahm – $218 million

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm secured the second spot, amassing $218 million, bolstered by his on-course successes and lucrative sponsorships.   

Lionel Messi – $135 million

Lionel Messi – $135 million

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi earned $135 million, combining his salary from Paris Saint-Germain and various endorsement deals.   

LeBron James – $128.7 million

LeBron James – $128.7 million

NBA superstar LeBron James garnered $128.7 million, with earnings from his Los Angeles Lakers contract and numerous business ventures.   

Neymar – $110 million

Neymar – $110 million

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. earned $110 million, combining his Paris Saint-Germain salary and endorsement deals.   

Stephen Curry – $105.8 million

Stephen Curry – $105.8 million

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry made $105.8 million, with earnings from his NBA contract and various endorsements.   

Karim Benzema – $104 million

Karim Benzema – $104 million

French footballer Karim Benzema earned $104 million, combining his salary and endorsements.   

Giannis Antetokounmpo – $93.8 million

Giannis Antetokounmpo – $93.8 million

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo earned $93.8 million, with earnings from his NBA contract and endorsements.   

Kylian Mbappé – $90 million

Kylian Mbappé – $90 million

French football sensation Kylian Mbappé earned $90 million, combining his salary and endorsements.   

Jared Goff – $85.6 million

Jared Goff – $85.6 million

NFL quarterback Jared Goff earned $85.6 million, with earnings from his contract and endorsements.   

