Cristiano Ronaldo To Lionel Messi: Top 10 Youngest Ballon d’Or Winners In Football History - In Pics
The Ballon d’Or is football’s most prestigious individual award, and winning it at a young age is a rare achievement. This list of the top 10 youngest Ballon d’Or winners highlights footballers who turned youthful promise into global dominance, cementing their place in history.
Ronaldo Nazário (Brazil) – 21 years, 3 months, 5 days
Ronaldo, famously known as “O Fenômeno,” won the Ballon d’Or in 1997 at just 21. His explosive pace, dribbling skills, and clinical finishing made him one of the most feared forwards in the world. At the time, he was starring for Inter Milan, dazzling fans with his talent and earning global recognition.
Michael Owen (England) – 22 years, 4 days
Michael Owen became England’s youngest Ballon d’Or winner in 2001. His blistering speed and sharp goal-scoring instincts for Liverpool helped him rise to stardom quickly. Owen’s achievement was historic, marking him as one of England’s finest young talents of his generation.
Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 22 years, 5 months, 7 days
Messi won his first Ballon d’Or in 2009 after a stellar season with Barcelona, where he led the team to a treble (La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Champions League). His dribbling, vision, and goal-scoring ability made him a standout at a very young age.
George Best (Northern Ireland) – 22 years, 7 months, 2 days
George Best, often hailed as one of football’s first superstars, won the Ballon d’Or in 1968. Playing for Manchester United, his skillful dribbling and flair on the wing captured the imagination of fans worldwide, making him a legend of his era.
Oleg Blokhin (Soviet Union) – 23 years, 1 month, 25 days
Oleg Blokhin won the 1975 Ballon d’Or thanks to his incredible pace and goal-scoring prowess as a forward for Dynamo Kyiv. He was one of the few Soviet players to earn global recognition during that era.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 23 years, 9 months, 29 days
Cristiano Ronaldo claimed his first Ballon d’Or in 2008 after a phenomenal season with Manchester United. His athleticism, finishing, and leadership on the pitch marked the beginning of what would become one of football’s greatest careers.
Eusébio (Portugal) – 23 years, 11 months, 3 days
Eusébio, the “Black Panther,” won the Ballon d’Or in 1965. The legendary Portuguese striker was known for his speed, powerful shots, and extraordinary goal-scoring record, especially during his time at Benfica.
Marco van Basten (Netherlands) - 24 years, 1 month, 27 days
Van Basten won his first Ballon d’Or in 1988. The Dutch striker was celebrated for his incredible technique, volleys, and composure in front of goal, playing a crucial role in the Netherlands’ success at the 1988 European Championship.
Johan Cruyff (Netherlands) - 24 years, 8 months, 3 days
Cruyff won his first Ballon d’Or in 1971, showcasing his intelligence, creativity, and total football philosophy with Ajax. He was instrumental in shaping modern football and remains an icon for his vision and elegance on the field.
Luis Suárez Miramontes (Spain) - 25 years, 7 months, 10 days
Luis Suárez won the Ballon d’Or in 1960, becoming the first Spanish-born player to receive the award. The midfielder was known for his technical skill, vision, and goal-scoring ability, excelling for both Barcelona and Inter Milan during his career.
