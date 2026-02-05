Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 41: Inside his dating history from Irina Shayk to Georgina Rodriguez - In Pics

photoDetails

english

3013954

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dating history continues to captivate global audiences, especially during milestone moments like his birthday. From a five-year relationship with Irina Shayk to rumored links with Kim Kardashian and Bipasha Basu, his romantic past mirrors his rise from football prodigy to worldwide celebrity. These relationships fueled media attention, strengthened his personal brand, and expanded his influence beyond sport. Today, Ronaldo’s stable partnership with Georgina Rodriguez reflects a more mature public image focused on family and legacy. Understanding his past relationships offers insight into the evolution of athlete celebrity culture and why Ronaldo remains one of the most searched personalities on the internet.