Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2997115https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/csk-full-squad-after-ipl-2026-auction-big-uncapped-bets-ravindra-jadeja-exit-and-ms-dhoni-s-masterplan-explained-2997115
NewsPhotosCSK Full Squad After IPL 2026 Auction: Big Uncapped Bets, Ravindra Jadeja Exit, and MS Dhoni’s Masterplan Explained
photoDetails

CSK Full Squad After IPL 2026 Auction: Big Uncapped Bets, Ravindra Jadeja Exit, and MS Dhoni’s Masterplan Explained

Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2026 squad reflects a bold transition phase marked by record-breaking uncapped signings, iconic departures, and strategic long-term planning. With Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer headlining the auction, CSK prioritised youth while retaining MS Dhoni’s leadership aura. The Sanju Samson trade strengthens succession planning, while smart overseas buys ensure balance across conditions. Letting go of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran signals a cultural reset aimed at sustainability. Overall, CSK’s IPL 2026 squad blends experience, ambition, and tactical clarity, positioning the franchise for competitiveness beyond the Dhoni era.

Updated:Dec 17, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
Follow Us

1. CSK Bet Big on Uncapped History-Makers

1/10
1. CSK Bet Big on Uncapped History-Makers

Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer became the joint most expensive uncapped players in IPL history at Rs 14.20 crore each, signalling CSK’s long-term vision over safe, familiar overseas stars.

Follow Us

2. Sanju Samson Trade Signals a Succession Plan

2/10
2. Sanju Samson Trade Signals a Succession Plan

The high-profile trade for Sanju Samson at Rs 18 crore hints at future leadership planning, middle-order stability, and wicketkeeping depth as CSK prepare for life beyond MS Dhoni.

Follow Us

3. Ravindra Jadeja’s Exit Marks a Cultural Shift

3/10
3. Ravindra Jadeja’s Exit Marks a Cultural Shift

Letting go of Ravindra Jadeja ends an iconic era, freeing up major purse value while forcing CSK to rethink balance, leadership dynamics, and their traditional spin-all-rounder dependency.

Follow Us

4. MS Dhoni Remains the Franchise’s Axis

4/10
4. MS Dhoni Remains the Franchise’s Axis

Despite the overhaul, MS Dhoni continues as CSK’s emotional and tactical core, offering mentorship to uncapped stars while maintaining continuity during a transitional IPL 2026 season.

Follow Us

5. Smart Overseas Buys Over Flashy Names

5/10
5. Smart Overseas Buys Over Flashy Names

Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Matthew Short, and Zak Foulkes strengthen specific roles at modest prices, reflecting CSK’s preference for role clarity over auction-room theatrics.

Follow Us

6. Indian Core Gets Younger and Bolder

6/10
6. Indian Core Gets Younger and Bolder

With Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, and Dewald Brevis, CSK’s batting unit blends youth with explosiveness, ensuring flexibility across powerplay and middle overs.

Follow Us

7. Spin and Seam Balanced for Chepauk Conditions

7/10
7. Spin and Seam Balanced for Chepauk Conditions

Rahul Chahar and Noor Ahmad boost spin depth, while Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, and Nathan Ellis provide varied pace options tailored for home and away conditions.

Follow Us

8. Sarfaraz Khan Adds Domestic Reliability

8/10
8. Sarfaraz Khan Adds Domestic Reliability

Sarfaraz Khan’s inclusion at Rs 75 lakh brings proven domestic consistency, middle-order insurance, and injury cover across a long IPL 2026 campaign.

Follow Us

9. Purse Management Shows Strategic Maturity

9/10
9. Purse Management Shows Strategic Maturity

Releasing Matheesha Pathirana, Sam Curran, and Jadeja freed significant funds, allowing CSK to aggressively target priority players without compromising squad depth.

Follow Us

10. CSK Prioritise the Next Three-Year Cycle

10/10
10. CSK Prioritise the Next Three-Year Cycle

This squad is built less for instant nostalgia and more for sustained competitiveness, blending Dhoni’s experience with fearless youth to shape CSK’s post-legend identity.

Chennai Super Kings - Final Squad for IPL 2026

Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson (traded), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma (INR 14.20 Cr), Prashant Veer (INR 14.20 Cr), Matthew Short (INR 1.50 Cr), Aman Khan (INR 40 lakh), Akeal Hosein (INR 2 Cr), Sarfaraz Khan (INR 75 lakh), Matt Henry (INR 2 crore), Zak Foulkes (75 lakh)

Follow Us
CSK full squad IPL 2026Chennai Super Kings squad 2026CSK auction 2026 analysisIPL 2026 CSK players listCSK mini auction 2026 takeawaysKartik Sharma CSKPrashant Veer IPL recordSanju Samson CSK tradeMS Dhoni IPL 2026 roleCSK retained players 2026CSK released players IPL 2026CSK playing XI 2026 predictionCSK uncapped players IPLChennai Super Kings auction strategyCSK squad rebuild 2026IPL 2026 team analysis CSKCSK latest news IPL 2026CSK spin attack 2026CSK pace bowling optionsCSK future captaincy planCSK squad depth IPL 2026CSK Chepauk strategyIPL 2026 auction winners CSKCSK overseas players listCSK Indian core IPLCSK team balance 2026CSK post Dhoni transitionCSK title chances IPL 2026CSK youth investment IPLCSK auction highlights 2026
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026: Full Squads Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, LSG, GT, RR, PBKS, DC, SRH - In Pics
camera icon10
title
Cameron Green
Top 10 Most Expensive Buys At IPL 2026 Auction From KKR, CSK, SRH, LSG, GT, RR: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Veer And... - In Pics
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 Auction
Meet Most Expensive Uncapped Players Ever In IPL History; Two Stars Combined Got Higher Than Rishabh Pant In 2026: From Prashant Veer To Avesh Khan : Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Tourist place visa free
World's Top 'Visa-Free' Islands For Indians To Visit In 2026 - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Year Ender 2025
Year Ender 2025: From Enrique Iglesias In Mumbai To Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala Stage, Indian Music Moments That Made Waves Globally