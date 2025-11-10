Advertisement
NewsPhotosCSK New Captain in IPL 2026? Sanju Samson’s Trade Sparks Big Question Over Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Future as Leader
CSK New Captain in IPL 2026? Sanju Samson’s Trade Sparks Big Question Over Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Future as Leader

In a stunning IPL 2026 development, Sanju Samson’s trade to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran is set to be the biggest IPL trade ever. The blockbuster swap has sparked massive debate over CSK’s next captain, with fans divided between Ruturaj Gaikwad’s steady leadership and Samson’s captaincy experience. While Gaikwad’s batting stats and composure make him a strong contender, Samson’s aggressive style and proven record add intrigue. As CSK plan their post-Dhoni era, this leadership tussle could redefine the franchise’s legacy ahead of IPL 2026. CSK captaincy race heats up like never before!

Updated:Nov 10, 2025, 07:31 AM IST
1. Sanju Samson’s Trade to CSK Could Be the Biggest in IPL History

1. Sanju Samson’s Trade to CSK Could Be the Biggest in IPL History

 

The Samson–Jadeja–Curran trade between CSK and RR is being hailed as the most high-profile IPL trade ever, potentially reshaping both teams’ core ahead of IPL 2026.

2. CSK Eyeing Samson as Long-Term MS Dhoni Successor

2. CSK Eyeing Samson as Long-Term MS Dhoni Successor

 

CSK reportedly see Sanju Samson as a natural heir to MS Dhoni, blending elite wicketkeeping with consistent middle-order batting — a rare dual role perfect for Chennai’s strategy.

3. Leadership Dilemma: Gaikwad or Samson for CSK Captaincy?

3. Leadership Dilemma: Gaikwad or Samson for CSK Captaincy?

 

With Ruturaj Gaikwad already proving capable in his debut captaincy season, CSK face a tough call — stick with the promising leader or hand the reins to Samson’s experience.

4. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Batting Stats Outshine Samson’s Overall Record

4. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Batting Stats Outshine Samson’s Overall Record

 

Despite fewer matches, Gaikwad averages 40.35 in IPL compared to Samson’s 30.95, proving his remarkable consistency as a top-order batter for Chennai.

5. Samson Has Greater Captaincy Experience in IPL

5. Samson Has Greater Captaincy Experience in IPL

 

Having captained 67 matches with a 49.2% win rate, Sanju Samson brings far more leadership exposure than Gaikwad, who has led just 19 matches so far.

6. Gaikwad Excels Under Pressure as Captain-Batter

6. Gaikwad Excels Under Pressure as Captain-Batter

 

Gaikwad has a higher batting average (44.06) while leading CSK, showing he thrives with responsibility — a trait reminiscent of Dhoni’s calm leadership style.

7. Samson’s 2024 Season Cemented His Reputation as a Match-Winner

7. Samson’s 2024 Season Cemented His Reputation as a Match-Winner

 

Scoring 531 runs at an average of 48.27, Samson’s 2024 campaign proved his consistency and power-hitting ability, crucial for CSK’s middle order.

8. Ravindra Jadeja’s CSK Exit Marks the End of an Era

8. Ravindra Jadeja’s CSK Exit Marks the End of an Era

 

Trading Jadeja, CSK’s most trusted all-rounder since 2012, signals a generational shift as the franchise prepares for life beyond the Dhoni–Jadeja era.

9. RR Look to Rebuild Around All-Round Strength with Jadeja and Curran

9. RR Look to Rebuild Around All-Round Strength with Jadeja and Curran

 

For Rajasthan Royals, acquiring Jadeja and Curran adds balance and depth — boosting their spin, pace, and lower-order power, especially in Indian conditions.

10. Gaikwad Should Still Lead CSK, Says Stats and Logic

10. Gaikwad Should Still Lead CSK, Says Stats and Logic

 

While Samson adds value, Gaikwad’s composure, form, and growth make him the ideal captaincy choice for CSK’s next chapter, with Samson complementing him as a senior pro.

 

