CSK New Captain in IPL 2026? Sanju Samson’s Trade Sparks Big Question Over Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Future as Leader

In a stunning IPL 2026 development, Sanju Samson’s trade to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran is set to be the biggest IPL trade ever. The blockbuster swap has sparked massive debate over CSK’s next captain, with fans divided between Ruturaj Gaikwad’s steady leadership and Samson’s captaincy experience. While Gaikwad’s batting stats and composure make him a strong contender, Samson’s aggressive style and proven record add intrigue. As CSK plan their post-Dhoni era, this leadership tussle could redefine the franchise’s legacy ahead of IPL 2026. CSK captaincy race heats up like never before!