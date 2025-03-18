Advertisement
CSK's Predicted Playing XI And Impact Player For IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians - Check In Pics

Chennai Super Kings will open their IPL 2025 campaign with a high-octane clash game against Mumbai Indians at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23. After failing to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2024, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK will look to bounce back in style during the upcoming season. Having assembled a formidable squad after the mega auction, the five-times champions CSK will aim to win their sixth IPL title during the upcoming 2025 season.

Here's CSK's predicted XI for the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians on March 23: 

Updated:Mar 18, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
1. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Opener)

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Opener)

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 season, will play as an opener in their clash against Mumbai Indians on March 23 in Chennai. In the last few seasons, Gaikwad has been the best batter for CSK and he will look to repeat his heroics with the bat during IPL 2025 season.  

2. Devon Conway (Opener)

2. Devon Conway (Opener)

New Zealand batter Devon Conway, will open the innings for CSK alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad in their IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians on March 23 in Chennai. The duo of Gaikwad and Conway have been successful opening pairs for CSK in the past. Rachin Ravindra is another opening option for CSK in place of Conway. However, Conway might get the preference over Rachin due to his experience.

3. Rahul Tripathi

3. Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi is likely to bat at No. 3 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians on March 23 in Chennai. CSK acquired the services of Rahul Tripathi for Rs 3.40 Cr during the mega auction.

 

4. Shivam Dube

4. Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube has been one of the most successful batters for CSK in the last few IPL seasons. Dube, known for his six-hitting ability, is likely to bat at No. 4 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians on March 23 in Chennai. It will be interesting to see whether Shivam bowls or not.  

5. Deepak Hooda

5. Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda, a flexible batter, is likely to bat at No. 5 spot for CSK against Mumbai Indians on March 23 in Chennai. The 29-year-old Hooda, who has played for multiple franchises in the past IPL seasons, can bowl off-spin as well. 

6. Sam Curran

6. Sam Curran

It will be a home-coming for Sam Curran in the IPL 2025 season, having played for CSK in the past. England all-rounder Curran is likely to bat at No. 6 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians on March 23 in Chennai.  

7. Ravindra Jadeja

7. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is likely to bat at No. 7 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians on March 23 in Chennai. Jadeja is likely to do the finisher's job for CSK during the IPL 2025 season along with his left-arm spin role with the ball.  

8. MS Dhoni

8. MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has batted very lower down the order in the last few seasons. During IPL 2024, Dhoni was struggling with his knees and used to face very less ball but he is fully fit for the IPL 2025 season. Along with his wicket-keeping duties, Dhoni is likely to bat at No. 8 spot against Mumbai Indians on March 23 in Chennai.  

9. Ravichandran Ashwin

9. Ravichandran Ashwin

It will be a home-coming for Ravichandran Ashwin in the IPL 2025 season, having played for CSK in the past. Ashwin, who retired from international cricket last year, will play a key role for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians with both bat and ball.  

10. Noor Ahmad

10. Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad, who was CSK's biggest buy at Rs. 10 crore during the mega auction, will play a major role for the Chennai-based franchise with his left-arm unorthodox spin in IPL 2025. He will be CSK's biggest weapon against Mumbai Indians on March 23 on Chennai's pitch, which will assist his bowling.  

11. Matheesha Pathirana

11. Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana has played a key role in CSK's success in the last few IPL seasons. Once again, CSK's fate in the bowling department will be very much dependent on Pathirana in IPL 2025 season. His performance with the ball can decide CSK's fate against Mumbai Indians on March 23.  

12. CSK Impact Player

12. CSK Impact Player

Five-times champions Chennai Super Kings are likely to use any one between Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary and Anshul Kamboj as their Impact Player in their match against Mumbai Indians on March 23 in Chennai. 

