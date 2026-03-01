CSK predicted playing XI for IPL 2026: Sanju Samson to open, Ruturaj Gaikwad to bat at No.3; Dewald Brevis at No.5, MS Dhoni to bat at...

photoDetails

In a move uncharacteristic of their "Dad's Army" reputation, the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have pivoted aggressively towards youth, shelling out record sums for young uncapped Indian players like Prashant Veer (left-arm spin all-rounder) and Kartik Sharma (wicketkeeper-batter) for Rs 14.20 crore each during the IPL 2026 auction. The joint-record breaking bids for uncapped Indian duo of Prashant and Kartik highlights CSK's belief in their potential to become future match-winners.

After retentions, a major trade (acquiring Sanju Samson from RR), and the mini-auction, CSK have assembled a refreshed squad blending youth, experience, and power-hitting for the IPL 2026 auction.

Here's CSK's predicted playing XI and Impact Player for IPL 2026 season: