Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been officially eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs after suffering their eighth loss in 10 matches, falling to Punjab Kings by four wickets. With only four games remaining, CSK can reach a maximum of 12 points—insufficient to break into the top four due to stronger positions of teams like PBKS, RCB, and others already at or above that mark. Currently placed last on the points table, CSK’s playoff hopes are mathematically over. The focus now shifts to salvaging pride in the remaining fixtures and speculations surrounding MS Dhoni’s potential final IPL season.