NewsPhotosCSK’s Best Playing XI After IPL 2026 Auction - In Pics
CSK’s Best Playing XI After IPL 2026 Auction - In Pics

CSK’s best playing XI after the IPL 2026 auction reflects a smart blend of legacy and evolution. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership anchors a refreshed batting unit featuring Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, and Shivam Dube, offering both stability and firepower. The presence of MS Dhoni continues to shape CSK’s tactical excellence, while Nathan Ellis and Khaleel Ahmed sharpen the pace attack. Noor Ahmad’s spin adds wicket-taking threat in middle overs. Overall, this balanced CSK lineup looks well-equipped to challenge for playoffs and remain a serious IPL 2026 title contender.

Updated:Dec 18, 2025, 11:17 AM IST
1. Ruturaj Gaikwad Leads the Next CSK Era

1/11
1. Ruturaj Gaikwad Leads the Next CSK Era

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy ensures continuity, calm decision-making, and run-scoring consistency, keeping CSK’s batting identity intact while transitioning into a new leadership phase.

2. Ayush Mhatre Brings Youthful Freedom at the Top

2/11
2. Ayush Mhatre Brings Youthful Freedom at the Top

Ayush Mhatre’s inclusion signals intent, offering fearless stroke play in the powerplay and reducing pressure on senior batters in high-stakes IPL 2026 matches.

3. Sanju Samson Adds Class and Controlled Aggression

3/11
3. Sanju Samson Adds Class and Controlled Aggression

Sanju Samson strengthens the top order with experience, adaptability, and fluency against spin, giving CSK a reliable run-accelerator through the middle overs.

4. Dewald Brevis Injects X-Factor Energy

4/11
4. Dewald Brevis Injects X-Factor Energy

Dewald Brevis provides explosive potential and unpredictability, making CSK more dangerous in flat-pitch encounters where quick momentum shifts decide games.

5. Shivam Dube Remains CSK’s Spin Destroyer

5/11
5. Shivam Dube Remains CSK’s Spin Destroyer

Shivam Dube’s role stays crystal clear, targeting spinners in the middle overs and maintaining high strike rates at venues like Chepauk and Delhi.

6. Sarfaraz Khan Adds Depth and Resilience

6/11
6. Sarfaraz Khan Adds Depth and Resilience

Sarfaraz Khan improves batting depth, offering CSK a dependable option to rebuild innings or capitalize on soft phases against second-string bowlers.

7. Prashant Veer Strengthens the All-Round Core

7/11
7. Prashant Veer Strengthens the All-Round Core

Prashant Veer’s inclusion adds balance with seam-bowling support and lower-order hitting, aligning perfectly with CSK’s preference for multi-skill players.

8. MS Dhoni’s Presence Still Defines CSK

8/11
8. MS Dhoni’s Presence Still Defines CSK

Even in IPL 2026, MS Dhoni’s wicketkeeping, game awareness, and leadership aura remain invaluable, especially during tense finishes and bowling changes.

9. Nathan Ellis Leads the Death Overs Plan

9/11
9. Nathan Ellis Leads the Death Overs Plan

Nathan Ellis gives CSK a specialist death bowler, bringing yorkers, slower balls, and clarity in pressure situations that often decide close contests.

10. Spin-Pace Combo Makes CSK Tournament-Ready

10/11
10. Spin-Pace Combo Makes CSK Tournament-Ready

Noor Ahmad’s wrist spin complements Khaleel Ahmed’s left-arm pace, offering CSK wicket-taking options across phases on both slow and true surfaces.

 

CSK Best Playing XI After IPL 2026 Auction

11/11
CSK Best Playing XI After IPL 2026 Auction

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, MS Dhoni (wk), Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

 

 

