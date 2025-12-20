CSK's Predicted Playing XI And Impact Player For IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead, Sanju Samson-Ayush Mhatre As Openers, Dewald Brevis At No.5 Spot, MS Dhoni To Bat At...
In a move uncharacteristic of their "Dad's Army" reputation, the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have pivoted aggressively towards youth, shelling out record sums for young uncapped Indian players like Prashant Veer (Left-arm spin all-rounder) and Kartik Sharma (wicketkeeper-batter) for Rs 14.20 crore each during the IPL 2026 auction. The joint-record breaking bids for uncapped Indian duo of Prashant and Kartik highlights CSK's belief in their potential to become future match-winners.
After retentions, a major trade (acquiring Sanju Samson from RR), and the mini-auction, CSK have assembled a refreshed squad blending youth, experience, and power-hitting for the IPL 2026 auction:
Here's CSK's predicted playing XI and Impact Player for IPL 2026:
1. Sanju Samson (Opener)
Sanju Samson was acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from Rajasthan Royals (RR) via a blockbuster trade. Samson is all set to open the innings and give and provide the explosive starts CSK to during the IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: CSK)
2. Ayush Mhatre (Opener)
Ayush Mhatre, the young sensation has been retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after his impressive performance last season. His fearless approach makes him the perfect foil for Samson at the top for the IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
3. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain)
Ruturaj Gaikwad is all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Ruturaj is all set to bat at No.3 and his role will be to control the middle overs and accelerate when required, offering stability to the new-look lineup. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Kartik Sharma
Kartik Sharma, the 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping Rs 14.20 crore during the IPL 2026 auction. CSK broke the bank for him, seeing him as the long-term successor to MS Dhoni’s finishing role. However, he is likely to bat at No.4 spot during the IPL 2026 season since Dhoni is once again set to be the finisher's role for CSK in the upcoming season. (Pic credit: CSK)
5. Dewald Brevis
Young exciting South Africa batter Dewald Brevis offers 360-degree hitting ability to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at No. 5 spot. Brevis, who joined CSK last season as a mid season replacement, will be crucial for the franchise's success during the IPL 2026 campaign. (Pic credit: CSK)
6. Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube, the designated spin-hitter, remains CSK's enforcer in the middle overs, tasked with dismantling opposition spinners. Dube is set to play a key role for CSK with the bat during the IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Prashant Veer
Prashant Veer, a hard-hitting lefty and left-arm orthodox spinner was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping Rs 14.20 crore during the IPL 2026 auction. Prashant, the 20-year-old UP all-rounder is the direct "Jadeja Replacement" and he is likely to play the similar role for CSK in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: Noida Kings)
8. MS Dhoni (Wicket-keeper)
Legendary MS Dhoni returns for what might be his final swansong. Dhoni is likely to bat at No. 8 spot for CSK during the upcoming IPL 2026 season and provide death-overs cameos. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
9. Nathan Ellis
Nathan Ellis, the death-overs specialist, will be crucial for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season with his yorkers and cutters at the backend. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Matt Henry
New Zealand pacer Matt Henry was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for his base price of Rs 2 crore during the IPL 2026 auction. His greatest strength is his ability to extract movement with the new ball and CSK is likely to utilize him as a power play enforcer in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: CSK/BlackCaps)
11. Noor Ahmad
Noor Ahmad, the mystery spinner from Afghanistan, will lead the spin department of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Noor offers the wicket-taking ability that CSK always prioritises at Chepauk. (Pic credit: IANS)
12. Impact Sub - Khaleel Ahmed
Khaleel Ahmed, the left-arm pacer offers variety and swing upfront. He is likely to be the primary Impact Player swap at CSK for a batter during the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
