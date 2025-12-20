4 / 12

Kartik Sharma, the 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping Rs 14.20 crore during the IPL 2026 auction. CSK broke the bank for him, seeing him as the long-term successor to MS Dhoni’s finishing role. However, he is likely to bat at No.4 spot during the IPL 2026 season since Dhoni is once again set to be the finisher's role for CSK in the upcoming season. (Pic credit: CSK)