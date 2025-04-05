Advertisement
NewsPhotosCSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against DC: MS Dhoni As Captain, This Player To Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against DC: MS Dhoni As Captain, This Player To Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 17th match of the IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 5, Saturday. CSK haven't made an ideal start to their IPL 2025 campaign, having lost two out of three matches. They will look to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Here's CSK's predicted Playing XI for IPL 2025 match against DC:

Updated:Apr 05, 2025, 12:49 AM IST
1. Devon Conway (Opener)

1. Devon Conway (Opener)

After not featuring in the first three matches, New Zealand batter Devon Conway is likely to play his first match for CSK in the ongoing IPL 2025 season on Saturday. Conway is likely to open the innings for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals in Chennai on April 5, Saturday.  

2. Rahul Tripathi (Opener)

2. Rahul Tripathi (Opener)

Rahul Tripathi is likely to open the innings for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Tripathi has failed to give a good start to the five-times champions in the first three matches and he will look to turn things around on Saturday.  

3. Rachin Ravindra

3. Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra has played as an opener for CSK in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. However, he is likely to bat at No. 3 for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday and give that solidity to the batting.

Rachin is likely to replace captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is a doubtful starter for the game at Chepauk after getting hit on his unprotected elbow against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati last Sunday.

4. Shivam Dube

4. Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube is likely to bat at No. 4 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday and give that fire-power to the batting. Dube, who is known for his six-hitting ability, has been far from his best in the first three-matches and will look to turn things around against DC.

 

5. Vijay Shankar

5. Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar is likely to bat at No. 5 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Apart from his batting, he is a handy bowler as well.

 

6. Ravindra Jadeja

6. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is likely to bat at No. 6 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Jadeja will have to do the finisher's job for CSK during the IPL 2025 season along with his left-arm spin role with the ball. 

 

7. MS Dhoni

7. MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has been criticised for batting quite low for CSK in the batting order in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Given his big-hitting prowess, experts and fans want Dhoni to bat slightly higher and make an impact for CSK.

The 43-year-old Dhoni is likely to captain CSK against Delhi Capitals as Ruturaj Gaikwad is doubtful starter for the game at Chepauk after getting hit on his unprotected elbow against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati last Sunday. Dhoni last captained CSK in the IPL final in 2023, when the Yellow Army defeated Gujarat Titans to lift their fifth trophy. 

 

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has been far from his best with the ball on his home-coming to CSK in the IPL 2025 season. Ashwin, who retired from international cricket last year, will look to produce an impactful performance against DC on Saturday.

 

9. Khaleel Ahmed

9. Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed has produced an impressive performance for CSK with the ball in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The left-arm pacer will look to continue his heroics against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

 

10. Matheesha Pathirana

10. Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana has played a key role in CSK's success in the last few IPL seasons. His performance with the ball can decide CSK's fate against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. 

 

11. Noor Ahmed

11. Noor Ahmed

Noor Ahmed has been in sensational form for CSK with his leg-spin bowling in the IPL 2025 season. He will look to continue his heroics against Delhi.

 

12. Impact Player CSK

12. Impact Player CSK

Chennai Super Kings are likely to use Anshul Kamboj as their Impact Player in their match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

 

