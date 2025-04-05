3 / 12

Rachin Ravindra has played as an opener for CSK in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. However, he is likely to bat at No. 3 for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday and give that solidity to the batting.

Rachin is likely to replace captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is a doubtful starter for the game at Chepauk after getting hit on his unprotected elbow against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati last Sunday.