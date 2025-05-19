Advertisement
CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Rajasthan Royals: Ayush Mhatre As Opener, MS Dhoni To Bat At...

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 62nd match of the IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 20, Tuesday. CSK, who have already been eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race and are at the bottom of the points table with just three wins, will look to bring some respectability to their campaign.

Here's CSK's predicted Playing XI for IPL 2025 match against RR:

Updated:May 19, 2025, 10:56 PM IST
1. Ayush Mhatre (Opener)

1. Ayush Mhatre (Opener)

Young Ayush Mhatre is all set to open the innings for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 62nd match of the IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 20, Tuesday.  

2. Devon Conway (Opener)

2. Devon Conway (Opener)

Devon Conway, who hasn't been at his best in the ongoing season is all set to open the innings for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) along with Ayush Mhatre against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 62nd match of the IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 20, Tuesday.  

3. Urvil Patel

3. Urvil Patel

Urvil Patel, who came as a replacement for Vansh Bedi, played a superb cameo for CSK in their last match against KKR. Urvil will look to repeat his heroics at No.3 spot for CSK against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi on Tuesday.  

4. Ravindra Jadeja

4. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, who has played a few handy knocks in last few matches is likely to bat at No. 4 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi on Tuesday.

 

5. Dewald Brevis

5. Dewald Brevis

Young attacking batter Dewald Brevis is likely to bat at No. 5 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 20, Tuesday.  

6. Shivam Dube

6. Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube, who is known for his six-hitting ability, is likely to bat at No. 6 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 20, Tuesday.  

7. MS Dhoni

7. MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 20, Tuesday. He is set to play the finisher role for his team with the bat against RR.    

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin's spin bowling will be crucial for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 20, Tuesday.  

9. Noor Ahmed

9. Noor Ahmed

Noor Ahmed has been in brilliant form for CSK with his leg-spin bowling in the IPL 2025 season. He will look to continue his heroics against RR on Tuesday.  

10. Anshul Kamboj

10. Anshul Kamboj

Anshul Kamboj has bowled some impressive spells for CSK in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. He will be crucial for CSK against RR on Tuesday.

 

11. Khaleel Ahmed

11. Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed has produced an impressive performance for CSK with the ball in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The left-arm pacer will look to do well for CSK against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 20, Tuesday.

 

12. Impact Player CSK

12. Impact Player CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are likely to use Matheesha Pathirana as their Impact Player in their IPL 2025 match against RR on Tuesday. His performance with the ball can decide CSK's fate against RR.  

