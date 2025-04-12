photoDetails

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won just one out of six matches in IPL 2025 and are currently on a five-match losing streak, sitting ninth on the points table. Despite their poor form and a negative net run rate, CSK can still qualify for the playoffs if they win at least seven of their remaining eight games. MS Dhoni emphasized the need for better middle-order partnerships and application. He highlighted poor shot selection and lack of runs as key issues. Drawing inspiration from RCB's 2024 comeback, CSK fans still hope for a late surge led by Dhoni’s leadership and experience.