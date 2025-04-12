Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2885125https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/csks-qualification-scenario-can-ms-dhonis-chennai-super-kings-qualify-for-ipl-2025-playoffs-in-pics-2885125
NewsPhotosCSK's Qualification Scenario: Can MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs - In Pics
photoDetails

CSK's Qualification Scenario: Can MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs - In Pics

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won just one out of six matches in IPL 2025 and are currently on a five-match losing streak, sitting ninth on the points table. Despite their poor form and a negative net run rate, CSK can still qualify for the playoffs if they win at least seven of their remaining eight games. MS Dhoni emphasized the need for better middle-order partnerships and application. He highlighted poor shot selection and lack of runs as key issues. Drawing inspiration from RCB's 2024 comeback, CSK fans still hope for a late surge led by Dhoni’s leadership and experience.

Updated:Apr 12, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
Follow Us

1. CSK Can Still Reach 16 Points—The Playoff Cut-Off

1/20
1. CSK Can Still Reach 16 Points—The Playoff Cut-Off

With 8 games left, CSK need to win at least 7 to reach 14 points and all 8 to get to the magic number of 16 points, which historically guarantees a playoff spot.

Follow Us

2. RCB’s 2024 Comeback Offers Inspiration

2/20
2. RCB’s 2024 Comeback Offers Inspiration

Remember RCB’s miracle run in IPL 2024? They qualified despite losing 7 of their first 8 games—proof that a late surge can flip the narrative completely.

Follow Us

3. MS Dhoni’s Tactical Genius Still a Wildcard

3/20
3. MS Dhoni’s Tactical Genius Still a Wildcard

Dhoni’s on-field leadership, especially under pressure, has pulled off turnarounds before. His tactical nous remains a huge factor in any CSK comeback.

Follow Us

4. Momentum in IPL Can Shift Quickly

4/20
4. Momentum in IPL Can Shift Quickly

Back-to-back wins can instantly change the table dynamics. In a league where momentum is everything, two strong performances can trigger a playoff push.

Follow Us

5. Middle Order Needs to Fire to Avoid Collapse

5/20
5. Middle Order Needs to Fire to Avoid Collapse

As Dhoni pointed out, CSK’s middle-order batting must click. Better partnerships in the middle overs will be key to putting up defendable totals.

Follow Us

6. Upcoming Fixtures Offer Winnable Clashes

6/20
6. Upcoming Fixtures Offer Winnable Clashes

With games left against struggling sides, CSK have chances to grab crucial points. Their April 14 match vs Lucknow Super Giants could be season-defining.

Follow Us

7. Improving Net Run Rate is Now Crucial

7/20
7. Improving Net Run Rate is Now Crucial

With a net run-rate of -1.554, CSK not only need wins but also big-margin victories to stay competitive in a tightly-contested points table.

Follow Us

8. Chepauk Fortress Must Be Rebuilt

8/20
8. Chepauk Fortress Must Be Rebuilt

Losing three at home is rare for CSK. To stay alive, they must reclaim Chepauk as a fortress, starting with clinical performances in the remaining home games.

Follow Us

9. Spinners Must Dominate in CSK’s Game Plan

9/20
9. Spinners Must Dominate in CSK’s Game Plan

Dhoni hinted at pitch conditions playing a role. CSK’s spin trio must dominate in spin-friendly conditions—this is where tactical bowling changes will be vital.

 

Follow Us

10. Fans and Legacy Still Fuel the Fight

10/20
10. Fans and Legacy Still Fuel the Fight

With a loyal fanbase and a legacy of comebacks, CSK aren't just playing for points—they’re playing for pride, belief, and Dhoni’s twilight chapter in the IPL.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL 2025 playoff scenariosCan CSK still qualify for IPL 2025 playoffsCSK playoff chances 2025MS Dhoni CSK qualification hopesChennai Super Kings latest newsCSK vs KKR 2025 resultIPL 2025 points table updateCSK remaining matches 2025MS Dhoni post-match commentsHow many wins CSK need to qualifyIPL 2025 turnaround storiesCSK losing streak IPL 2025CSK fixtures IPL 2025CSK team news todayCSK qualification scenario explainedCSK vs LSG 2025 previewIPL 2025 playoff teams predictionIPL 2025 mid-season analysisWill CSK reach playoffs 2025CSK playoff qualification possibilityMS Dhoni IPL 2025 performanceIPL 2025 playoff qualification rulesCSK comeback chances 2025CSK next match IPL 2025Chennai Super Kings form analysisIPL 2025 playoff qualification scenarioCSK road to playoffs 2025MS Dhoni strategy for CSKCSK fan hopes IPL 2025What CSK need to qualify IPL 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni To Sourav Ganguly: List Of Oldest Captains In IPL History - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Bollywood Fashion Statement
From Sidharth Malhotra To Raghav Juyal : 7 Bollywood Actors Who Aced The White Suit Game
camera icon7
title
Raid 2 trailer
7 Hard-Hitting Dialogues From 'Raid 2' You Can't Miss
camera icon7
title
Palm reading
6 Powerful Signs On Your Palm That Could Mean Wealth and Success
camera icon7
title
Climate change
7 Ways Climate Change Is Quietly Affecting Indian Festivals
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK