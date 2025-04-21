photoDetails

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a heavy nine-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians, leaving them at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table with just two wins in eight matches. With a poor net run rate of -1.392, CSK now face a near-impossible playoff scenario. To qualify directly, they must win all six remaining games to reach 16 points. Even with seven wins, they’ll need massive NRR improvements. Despite key contributions from Jadeja and Dube, CSK’s bowling and consistency remain concerns. However, with experienced players, young talent like Ayush Mhatre, and Dhoni’s leadership, a late-season turnaround isn’t entirely off the table.