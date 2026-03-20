CSK's strongest playing XI for IPL 2026 without Nathan Ellis: Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain, Sanju Samson to open, suspense over MS Dhoni's role - check full lineup
Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time IPL champions, are gearing up for what promises to be an intriguing IPL 2026 season. Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the team boasts a mix of explosive batting firepower, experienced finishers, and a balanced bowling attack. However, a recent setback has forced a rethink in their pace department.
Nathan Ellis, who was expected to be the spearhead of CSK's death-bowling department, has been ruled out of the IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury. Notably, CSK's adaptability has been key to their success over the years. With Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy and MS Dhoni's presence, they could still challenge for another IPL title despite this injury blow.
Here's CSK's predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 season without Nathan Ellis:
1. Sanju Samson (Opener)
Star wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson was acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from Rajasthan Royals (RR) via a blockbuster trade. Samson is all set to open the innings and provide the explosive starts to CSK during the IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: CSK)
2. Ayush Mhatre (Opener)
Ayush Mhatre, the young sensation has been retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after his impressive performance last season. His fearless approach makes him the perfect foil for Samson at the top for the IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
3. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain)
Ruturaj Gaikwad is all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Ruturaj is all set to bat at No.3 and his role will be to control the middle overs and accelerate when required, offering stability to the new-look lineup. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Kartik Sharma
Kartik Sharma, the 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping Rs 14.20 crore during the IPL 2026 auction. CSK broke the bank for him, seeing him as the long-term successor to MS Dhoni’s finishing role. However, he is likely to bat at No.4 spot during the IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: CSK)
5. Dewald Brevis
Young exciting South Africa batter Dewald Brevis offers 360-degree hitting ability to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at No. 5 spot in the lineup. Brevis, who joined CSK last season as a mid season replacement, will be crucial for the franchise's success during the IPL 2026 campaign. (Pic credit: CSK)
6. Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube, the designated spin-hitter, remains CSK's enforcer in the middle overs, tasked with dismantling opposition spinners. Dube is set to play a key role for CSK with the bat during the IPL 2026 season. He is a handy bowler as well as CSK might need him in that role this season. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Prashant Veer
Prashant Veer, a hard-hitting lefty and left-arm orthodox spinner was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping Rs 14.20 crore during the IPL 2026 auction. Prashant, the 20-year-old UP all-rounder is the direct "Jadeja Replacement" and he is likely to play the similar role for CSK in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: CSK)
8. MS Dhoni
As IPL 2026 approaches, MS Dhoni's role at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is evolving into a unique blend of finisher, mentor, and franchise icon. At 44 years old, Dhoni has confirmed his availability and is fully committed to the franchise but the team's dynamics have shifted significantly following recent high-profile roster changes. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has stated that Dhoni will play all matches this season (unless injured or otherwise decided otherwise by the team). His exact on-field role - whether as a wicketkeeper-batter, pure batter, or Impact Player - is a cricketing decision left to the coaching staff (led by head coach Stephen Fleming). (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
9. Matt Henry
New Zealand pacer Matt Henry was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for his base price of Rs 2 crore during the IPL 2026 auction. His greatest strength is his ability to extract movement with the new ball and CSK is likely to utilize him as a power play enforcer in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. His role in Ellis's absence becomes even more crucial for CSK. (Pic credit: CSK/BlackCaps)
10. Jamie Overton/ Anshul Kamboj
The absence of Nathan Ellis leaves a massive void at the death. While Matt Henry is a world-class new-ball bowler, his IPL economy at the backend has historically been high. To mitigate this, CSK might rely more heavily on Anshul Kamboj and potentially rotate in Jamie Overton as an Impact Sub to provide extra pace and bounce. (Pic credit: IANS/BCCI)
11. Noor Ahmad
Noor Ahmad, the mystery spinner from Afghanistan, will lead the spin department of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Noor offers the wicket-taking ability that CSK always prioritises at Chepauk. (Pic credit: IANS)
12. Impact Sub - Khaleel Ahmed
Khaleel Ahmed, the left-arm pacer offers variety and swing upfront. He is likely to be a key Impact Player option for CSK during the upcoming IPL 2026 season. England all-rounder Jamie Overton is another good Impact Player option for CSK for the IPL 2026. (Pic credit: IANS)
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