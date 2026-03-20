CSK's strongest playing XI for IPL 2026 without Nathan Ellis: Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain, Sanju Samson to open, suspense over MS Dhoni's role - check full lineup

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Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time IPL champions, are gearing up for what promises to be an intriguing IPL 2026 season. Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the team boasts a mix of explosive batting firepower, experienced finishers, and a balanced bowling attack. However, a recent setback has forced a rethink in their pace department.

Nathan Ellis, who was expected to be the spearhead of CSK's death-bowling department, has been ruled out of the IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury. Notably, CSK's adaptability has been key to their success over the years. With Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy and MS Dhoni's presence, they could still challenge for another IPL title despite this injury blow.

Here's CSK's predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 season without Nathan Ellis: