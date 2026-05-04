CSK's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals: Ramakrishna Ghosh OUT, Akeal Hosein IN; MS Dhoni likely to miss out; check full lineup

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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash on Tuesday, May 5 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With playoff hopes still alive for both sides, CSK must navigate fresh injury concerns (Ramakrishna Ghosh ruled out due to injury) as they look to build on recent momentum.

Here's CSK's strongest predicted playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals: