CSK's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals: Ramakrishna Ghosh OUT, Akeal Hosein IN; MS Dhoni likely to miss out; check full lineup
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash on Tuesday, May 5 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With playoff hopes still alive for both sides, CSK must navigate fresh injury concerns (Ramakrishna Ghosh ruled out due to injury) as they look to build on recent momentum.
Here's CSK's strongest predicted playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals:
1. Sanju Samson (Opener)
Star wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson is all set to open the innings for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 5. Sanju who has played match-winning knocks in few matches so far, will look to repeat his heroics with the bat and provide explosive starts to CSK. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain & Opener)
Ruturaj Gaikwad is all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 5. Ruturaj, who played a match-winning knock for CSK in last match, will look to repeat his heroics with the bat for his team against DC. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Urvil Patel
Explosive wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel, who played an attacking cameo in last match is likely to bat at the crucial No. 3 position for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 5. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Kartik Sharma
Kartik Sharma, the young wicketkeeper-batter, played an impressive knock for CSK in their last match against Mumbai Indians. Kartik, who struggled to find consistency earlier in the tournament, will look to repeat the last match's heroics with the bat for CSK against DC on Tuesday. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Dewald Brevis
South African sensation Dewald Brevis is likely to bat at the No. 5 spot in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 5. Brevis, the aggressive middle-order hitter, who has failed to make big contributions with the bat in the IPL 2026 so far, will look to bounce back and play a match-winning knock for CSK. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube, the designated spin-hitter, remains CSK's enforcer in the middle overs, tasked with dismantling opposition spinners. Dube, who has been disappointing with the bat so far, will look to play a key role for CSK during their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. MS Dhoni/Jamie Overton
MS Dhoni, the 44-year-old CSK legend has been sidelined since the start of the IPL 2026 season with a calf strain. He has been undergoing rehabilitation, training, and fitness assessments, but has not featured in the playing XI yet. While Dhoni has been spotted in nets and is close to full fitness, CSK coach and management have emphasized he will only play when fully ready and medically cleared. He has not travelled to Delhi with the squad which means he is likely to miss the game against DC. In Dhoni's absence, Jamie Overton is likely to bat at the No. 7 spot for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Overton has produced some match-winning performances with both bat and ball for CSK in the IPL 2026 season so far. (Pic credit: CSK/IANS)
8. Akeal Hosein
In a surprising decision, CSK replaced Akeal Hosein with Prashant Veer in the last match. Since, Prashant was very expansive with the ball, CSK are likely to bring back Akeal in their playing XI in place of Prashant for their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Anshul Kamboj
Anshul Kamboj, who has been mighty impressive with the ball so far and is part of the Purple Cap race, will be a key player for Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Noor Ahmad
Noor Ahmad, the mystery spinner from Afghanistan, will lead the spin department of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Noor, who has performed well in a few matches, offers the wicket-taking ability that CSK always prioritizes during middle overs. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Gurjapneet Singh
In last match, Gurjapneet Singh was replaced by seam-bowling all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh in CSK's playing XI against Mumbai Indians. However, Ramakrishna sustained the foot injury during that match and has been sidelined for the remainder of the IPL 2026 season with a right foot fracture. In Ghosh's absence, Gurjapneet is likely to find the place in CSK's playing XI against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. (Pic credit: IANS)
Impact Player CSK
Prashant Veer, Mukesh Choudhary and Sarfaraz Khan are likely to be the Impact Player options for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. (Pic credit: IANS)
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