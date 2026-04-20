CSK's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians: Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short OUT; Urvil Patel IN; suspense lingers over MS Dhoni
The stage is set for the first leg of this 'El Clasico' as Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 23.
With CSK navigating injuries (Ayush Mhatre and MS Dhoni) and squad balancing (Matthew Short or Akeal Hosein), the five times champions are likely to make key changes to their playing XI for the crucial clash against MI.
Here's CSK's strongest predicted playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians:
1. Sanju Samson (Opener)
Star wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson is all set to open the innings for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 23. Sanju who has played match-winning knocks in a few matches, will look to repeat his heroics with the bat and provide explosive starts to CSK. (Pic credit: CSK)
2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain & Opener)
Ruturaj Gaikwad is all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 23. Ruturaj has failed to deliver with the bat in the first six matches so far and he will look to bounce back and provide a solid start to CSK against MI. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Urvil Patel
In a major setback for CSK, Ayush Mhatre, the young batting sensation who has played a few good knocks this season so far, is likely to be sidelined for at least three weeks following a hamstring injury suffered during the SRH clash. In Ayush's absence, explosive wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel is the frontrunner to step in and likely to bat at the crucial No. 3 position for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday. (Pic credit: CSK)
4. Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz Khan, who has played attacking cricket for CSK, is likely to bat at the No. 4 spot in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday. Sarfaraz failed to score big in the last match and will look to make a big contribution with the bat for CSK against MI. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Dewald Brevis
South African sensation Dewald Brevis is likely to bat at the No. 5 spot in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday. Brevis, the aggressive middle-order hitter, who failed to make big contributions with the bat in the last match, will look to bounce back and play a match-winning knock for CSK. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube, the designated spin-hitter, remains CSK's enforcer in the lower middle overs, tasked with dismantling opposition spinners. Dube is set to play a key role with the bat for CSK during their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. MS Dhoni/Jamie Overton
MS Dhoni, the 44-year-old CSK legend has been sidelined since the start of the IPL 2026 season with a calf strain, missing the first six matches. He has traveled with the CSK squad to Mumbai and is progressing in his recovery, having resumed light training and running. However, it will be interesting to see whether he gets fully fit for the MI game in time or not. If Dhoni misses out due to injury, Jamie Overton is likely to bat at the No. 7 spot for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday. Overton has produced some match-winning performances with both bat and ball for CSK in the IPL 2026 season so far. (Pic credit: CSK/IANS)
8. Anshul Kamboj
Anshul Kamboj, who has been mighty impressive with the ball so far, will be a key player for Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Noor Ahmad
Noor Ahmad, the mystery spinner from Afghanistan, will lead the spin department of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday. Noor, who has performed well in a few matches, offers the wicket-taking ability that CSK always prioritizes during middle overs. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Gurjapneet Singh
Gurjapneet Singh has stepped into a vital role as a left-arm fast-medium bowler for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. He has been utilized for his ability to generate extra bounce and swing the ball both ways. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Mukesh Choudhary
During CSK's last IPL 2026 match, Mukesh Choudhary, the left-arm pacer replaced Khaleel Ahmed, who has been ruled out of the rest of the season due to an injury. Mukesh picked two crucial wickets in the last match and will look to continue his heroics with the ball against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. (Pic credit: CSK)
Impact Player CSK
Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein and Karthik Sharma are likely to be the Impact Player options for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday. (Pic credit: CSK)
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