CSK's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians: Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short OUT; Urvil Patel IN; suspense lingers over MS Dhoni

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The stage is set for the first leg of this 'El Clasico' as Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 23.

With CSK navigating injuries (Ayush Mhatre and MS Dhoni) and squad balancing (Matthew Short or Akeal Hosein), the five times champions are likely to make key changes to their playing XI for the crucial clash against MI.

Here's CSK's strongest predicted playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians: