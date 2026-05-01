CSK's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians: Sanju Samson to open, suspense continues over MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel to bat at...; check full lineup

photoDetails

english

3042635

The IPL 2026 season's marquee rivalry returns as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the return leg at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, May 2, 2026. After CSK's dominant 103-run victory over MI at Wankhede in late April - when Sanju Samson starred with a sensational century - both teams seek crucial points in a tightly contested season.

Here's CSK's strongest predicted playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians: