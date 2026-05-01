CSK's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians: Sanju Samson to open, suspense continues over MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel to bat at...; check full lineup
The IPL 2026 season's marquee rivalry returns as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the return leg at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, May 2, 2026. After CSK's dominant 103-run victory over MI at Wankhede in late April - when Sanju Samson starred with a sensational century - both teams seek crucial points in a tightly contested season.
Here's CSK's strongest predicted playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians:
1. Sanju Samson (Opener)
Star wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson is all set to open the innings for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Sanju who has played match-winning knocks in few matches so far, will look to repeat his heroics with the bat and provide explosive starts to CSK. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain & Opener)
Ruturaj Gaikwad is all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Ruturaj, who failed to deliver with the bat in most matches before scoring a fighting fifty in the last game, will look to play a key knock for CSK against MI. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Urvil Patel
Explosive wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel is likely to bat at the crucial No. 3 position for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Urvil, who got out cheaply in the last match, will look to bounce back and produce a match-winning performance for CSK against Mumbai Indians. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Dewald Brevis
South African sensation Dewald Brevis is likely to bat at the No. 4 spot in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. Brevis, the aggressive middle-order hitter, who has failed to make big contributions with the bat in the IPL 2026 so far, will look to bounce back and play a match-winning knock for CSK. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube, the designated spin-hitter, remains CSK's enforcer in the middle overs, tasked with dismantling opposition spinners. Dube, who has been disappointing with the bat so far, will look to play a key role for CSK during their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Kartik Sharma
Kartik Sharma, the young wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, entered the IPL 2026 season with massive expectations after being signed by CSK for a record-breaking Rs 14.20 crore. However, his debut IPL season has been a "tough initiation" as he has struggled to find consistency in the middle order. Kartik is likely to bat at the No. 6 spot for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. MS Dhoni/Jamie Overton
MS Dhoni, the 44-year-old CSK legend has been sidelined since the start of the IPL 2026 season with a calf strain. He has been undergoing rehabilitation, training, and fitness assessments, but has not featured in the playing XI yet. While Dhoni has been spotted in nets and is close to full fitness, CSK coach and management have emphasized he will only play when fully ready and medically cleared. So, it will be interesting to see whether he gets fully fit for the MI game or not. If Dhoni misses the match due to injury, Jamie Overton is likely to bat at the No. 7 spot for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. Overton has produced some match-winning performances with both bat and ball for CSK in the IPL 2026 season so far. (Pic credit: CSK)
8. Akeal Hosein
In the 2026 IPL season, Akeal Hosein has established himself as a critical specialist spinner for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Often filling a role previously occupied by Ravindra Jadeja, he has become their primary weapon for controlling the tempo of the game, particularly during the Powerplay. Akeal, who is a handy batter as well, will be a key player for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. (Pic credit: CSK/IANS)
9. Anshul Kamboj
Anshul Kamboj, who has been mighty impressive with the ball so far and is part of the Purple Cap race, will be a key player for Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Noor Ahmad
Noor Ahmad, the mystery spinner from Afghanistan, will lead the spin department of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. Noor, who has performed well in a few matches, offers the wicket-taking ability that CSK always prioritizes during middle overs. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Gurjapneet Singh
Gurjapneet Singh has stepped into a vital role as a left-arm fast-medium bowler for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. He has been utilized for his ability to generate extra bounce and swing the ball both ways. (Pic credit: IANS)
Impact Player CSK
Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Mukesh Choudhary are likely to be the Impact Player options for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. (Pic credit: CSK)
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