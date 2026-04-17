CSK's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Khaleel Ahmed OUT; Mukesh Choudhary IN; Will MS Dhoni Play?

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MS Dhoni, the 44-year-old, CSK legend has been sidelined since the start of the IPL 2026 season with a calf strain, missing the first five matches. He has traveled with the CSK squad to Hyderabad and is progressing in his recovery, having resumed light training. However, most reports suggest he is unlikely to feature in the SRH clash because he is not fully match-fit.

In Dhoni's absence, Jamie Overton is likely to bat at No. 7 spot in their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 18. Overton has produced some match winning performances with both bat and ball for CSK in IPL 2026 season so far. (Pic credit: CSK/IANS)