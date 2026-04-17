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NewsPhotosCSK's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Khaleel Ahmed OUT; Mukesh Choudhary IN; Will MS Dhoni Play?
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CSK's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Khaleel Ahmed OUT; Mukesh Choudhary IN; Will MS Dhoni Play?

As the IPL 2026 season heats up, the five times champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) travel to Hyderabad for a crucial clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 18. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK has shown signs of recovery with back-to-back wins at home against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders after a shaky start. 

However, the biggest talking point remains MS Dhoni, who has been sidelined since the start of the IPL 2026 season with a calf strain, missing the first five matches so far. 

Here's CSK's strongest predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad:  

Updated:Apr 17, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
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1. Sanju Samson (Opener)

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1. Sanju Samson (Opener)

Star wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson is all set to open the innings for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 18. Sanju who has played match-winning knocks in last two matches, will look to continued his heroics with the bat and provide explosive starts to CSK. (Pic credit: CSK)

 

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2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain & Opener)

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2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain & Opener)

Ruturaj Gaikwad is all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 18. Ruturaj has failed to deliver with the bat in the first five matches so far and he will look to bounce back and provide a solid start to CSK against SRH. (Pic credit: IANS)  

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3. Ayush Mhatre

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3. Ayush Mhatre

Ayush Mhatre, the young sensation who has played a few good knocks this season so far, is set to bat at the No. 3 spot in their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 18. His fearless approach makes him the perfect foil for CSK against SRH. (Pic credit: IANS)  

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4. Sarfaraz Khan

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4. Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan, who has played some attacking and impressive knocks for CSK, will bat at the No. 4 spot in their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 18. He will look to continue his heroics with the bat for CSK. (Pic credit: IANS)  

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5. Dewald Brevis

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5. Dewald Brevis

South African sensation Dewald Brevis, who made his comeback in the last match after missing four games due to a side strain injury, is likely to bat at No. 5 spot in their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 18. Brevis, the aggressive middle-order hitter is capable of turning games for CSK. (Pic credit: IANS) 

 

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6. Shivam Dube

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6. Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube, the designated spin-hitter, remains CSK's enforcer in the lower middle over, tasked with dismantling opposition spinners. Dube is set to play a key role with the bat for CSK during their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 18. He is also a handy bowler, and CSK might need him in that role on Saturday. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

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7. MS Dhoni/ Jamie Overton

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7. MS Dhoni/ Jamie Overton

MS Dhoni, the 44-year-old, CSK legend has been sidelined since the start of the IPL 2026 season with a calf strain, missing the first five matches. He has traveled with the CSK squad to Hyderabad and is progressing in his recovery, having resumed light training. However, most reports suggest he is unlikely to feature in the SRH clash because he is not fully match-fit. 

In Dhoni's absence, Jamie Overton is likely to bat at No. 7 spot in their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 18. Overton has produced some match winning performances with both bat and ball for CSK in IPL 2026 season so far. (Pic credit: CSK/IANS)

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8. Anshul Kamboj

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8. Anshul Kamboj

Anshul Kamboj, who has done well with the ball so far, will be a key player for Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 18. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

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9. Noor Ahmad

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9. Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad, the mystery spinner from Afghanistan, will lead the spin department of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 18. Noor, who did well against KKR in the last match, offers the wicket-taking ability that CSK always prioritises during middle overs. (Pic credit: CSK)

 

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10. Gurjapneet Singh

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10. Gurjapneet Singh

Gurjapneet Singh has stepped into a vital role as a left-arm fast-medium bowler for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. He has been utilized for his ability to generate extra bounce and swing the ball both ways. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

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11. Mukesh Choudhary

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11. Mukesh Choudhary

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of IPL 2026 after suffering a right quadricep injury in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (on April 14) in Chennai. Khaleel had been a consistent performer in the early games, and his absence leaves a void in the pace department.  In Khaleel's absence, CSK are likely to give Mukesh Choudhary a chance in their IPL 2026 match against  Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 18. (Pic credit: CSK)

 

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Impact Player CSK

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Impact Player CSK

Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein and Karthik Sharma and are likely to be the Impact Player options for CSK in their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 18. (Pic credit: CSK)

 

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CSKCSK vs SRHCSK predicted playing XI vs SRHMS DhoniKhaleel Ahmed Mukesh Choudhary Ramakrishna Ghosh Prashant Veer Akeal Hosein Karthik Sharma
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