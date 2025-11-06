Advertisement
NewsPhotosCurrent Champions Of Each ICC Tournament: From U19 To World Test Champions - Check India's Trophy Cabinets
photoDetails

Current Champions Of Each ICC Tournament: From U19 To World Test Champions - Check India's Trophy Cabinets

Cricket remains one of the world’s most followed sports after football, and the ICC tournaments bring together the best teams globally. From Test cricket to the shortest T20 format, each competition crowns champions who define an era of dominance and excellence.

 

Updated:Nov 06, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
Men’s ODI World Cup - Australia

1/7
Men’s ODI World Cup - Australia

Australia reaffirmed their supremacy in 50-over cricket by winning their 6th ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in 2023. Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, they displayed consistency, tactical brilliance, and a strong bowling unit that helped them claim their sixth World Cup title.

Women’s ODI World Cup - India

2/7
Women’s ODI World Cup - India

The Indian women’s team created history by lifting their first-ever ODI World Cup title in 2025. With dominant performances throughout the tournament, India’s blend of youth and experience showcased their rise as a powerhouse in women’s cricket.

Men’s T20 World Cup - India

3/7
Men’s T20 World Cup - India

India captured the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, ending a long wait since 2007. Led by Rohit Sharma, the team combined explosive batting and disciplined bowling to go unbeaten in the tournament, reinforcing India’s T20 dominance on the global stage.

Women’s T20 World Cup - New Zealand

4/7
Women’s T20 World Cup - New Zealand

The New Zealand women’s team triumphed in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, marking their maiden title in this format. Their teamwork, adaptability, and all-around performances helped them overcome heavyweights like Australia and England.

ICC Champions Trophy (Men) - India

5/7
ICC Champions Trophy (Men) - India

India lifted the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, continuing their strong run in ICC events. The Men in Blue showcased balanced cricket with standout contributions from both bat and ball, reaffirming their consistency across all formats.

World Test Championship - South Africa

6/7
World Test Championship - South Africa

In a memorable final against Australia, South Africa claimed the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship, ending their long wait for a major ICC title. Their disciplined bowling attack and resilient batting proved instrumental in their historic triumph.

U19 World Cup Champions

7/7
U19 World Cup Champions

At the youth level, Australia emerged victorious in the 2024 ICC Men’s U19 World Cup, displaying their next generation’s promise. Meanwhile, India’s women’s U19 team defended their T20 World Cup title in 2025, highlighting the depth and future strength of Indian cricket.

