Dale Steyn Turns 41: Revisiting His Viral Love Story With Jeanne Kietzmann
Dale Steyn Turns 41: Revisiting His Viral Love Story With Jeanne Kietzmann

On Dale Steyn’s birthday, fans revisit his high-profile relationship with South African model and actress Jeanne Kietzmann. Often referred to as Dale Steyn’s wife, Jeanne and the former fast bowler dated from 2007 to 2014, sparking wedding rumors in 2011. Jeanne, a multi-talented artist, transitioned from modeling and acting to a successful career as a DJ and music producer. Their love story began in Cape Town and captivated fans for years. Though the couple eventually parted ways, their past remains one of cricket’s most talked-about romances. Follow Jeanne Kietzmann on Instagram for the latest updates on her music journey.

Updated:Jun 27, 2025, 09:28 AM IST
1. Dale Steyn and Jeanne Kietzmann’s Romance Began in Cape Town

1. Dale Steyn and Jeanne Kietzmann's Romance Began in Cape Town

Dale Steyn met Jeanne at a Cape Town restaurant in 2007. The spark was instant, leading to a whirlwind romance that fans and media couldn’t stop talking about.

2. The Power Couple Was Rumored to Have Married in 2011

2. The Power Couple Was Rumored to Have Married in 2011

Although widely referred to as Dale Steyn’s wife, Jeanne Kietzmann and the fast bowler never publicly confirmed their marriage despite strong media buzz in 2011.

3. Jeanne Kietzmann Is a Multi-Talented Star

3. Jeanne Kietzmann Is a Multi-Talented Star

Known for her work as a model, actress, and music producer, Jeanne’s career spans across acting roles in BBC’s Outcasts to spinning underground deep house beats as a DJ.

4. From Ballet to Big Screens: Jeanne’s Artistic Evolution

4. From Ballet to Big Screens: Jeanne's Artistic Evolution

A classically trained ballet dancer, Jeanne transitioned from South African TV dramas to international acting gigs, showing her creative versatility early on.

5. She Left Modeling to Pursue Music in 2014

5. She Left Modeling to Pursue Music in 2014

After parting ways with Dale, Jeanne exited her successful modeling career to chase her passion for music production—proving she’s not just a pretty face.

6. Their Love Story Lasted Seven Years

6. Their Love Story Lasted Seven Years

Dale and Jeanne dated from 2007 to 2014. Their relationship included global travels and heartfelt moments, but sadly, it ended after nearly a decade.

7. Jeanne Is Active on Instagram, Living Her Music Dream

7. Jeanne Is Active on Instagram, Living Her Music Dream

With over 11k followers, Jeanne shares glimpses of her music journey and lifestyle on @jeannekeitzmann, staying connected with fans post her relationship with Steyn.

8. Dale Steyn Remains Single and Career-Focused

8. Dale Steyn Remains Single and Career-Focused

Post-breakup, Steyn has kept his love life private, focusing instead on cricket commentary, mentorship roles, and enjoying his freedom away from relationship rumors.

9. Jeanne’s First Acting Break Was in a US Pilot

9. Jeanne's First Acting Break Was in a US Pilot

Her debut was in Ambrose Fountain, a US pilot film, proving Jeanne’s early potential to cross over into international entertainment markets.

10. Their Story Still Captivates Fans Worldwide

10. Their Story Still Captivates Fans Worldwide

Years after their split, the Dale Steyn and Jeanne Kietzmann love story continues to trend, blending cricket, glamour, and romance in a tale fans can’t forget.

