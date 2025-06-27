Dale Steyn Turns 41: Revisiting His Viral Love Story With Jeanne Kietzmann

photoDetails

On Dale Steyn’s birthday, fans revisit his high-profile relationship with South African model and actress Jeanne Kietzmann. Often referred to as Dale Steyn’s wife, Jeanne and the former fast bowler dated from 2007 to 2014, sparking wedding rumors in 2011. Jeanne, a multi-talented artist, transitioned from modeling and acting to a successful career as a DJ and music producer. Their love story began in Cape Town and captivated fans for years. Though the couple eventually parted ways, their past remains one of cricket’s most talked-about romances. Follow Jeanne Kietzmann on Instagram for the latest updates on her music journey.