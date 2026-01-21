Daryl Mitchell Net Worth 2026: How Rich Is ICC ODI's No.1 Batter? Check Earnings, Salary, Endorsements And More
Daryl Mitchell is currently one of the most consistent batters in world cricket. His recent back-to-back centuries against India have propelled him past Virat Kohli to become the new No.1 ranked ODI batter, underlining his dominance in the format.
Now firmly established as the backbone of New Zealand’s middle order, Mitchell has become the team’s most dependable run-scorer in high-pressure situations. As his stature and market value continue to rise in international and franchise cricket, here’s a detailed look at Daryl Mitchell’s net worth breakdown.
Daryl Mitchell
Daryl Mitchell is a key all-rounder for New Zealand cricket. By 2026, he will have established himself as a consistent performer across formats and global T20 leagues.
Estimated Net Worth (2026)
As of 2026, Daryl Mitchell’s estimated net worth is around US $4-5 million, which is approximately Rs 35-40 crore. This figure is based on public reports and media estimates.
IPL & Franchise Leagues
IPL salary: He previously signed a notable deal with Chennai Super Kings (reportedly Rs 14 crore in 2024), which significantly boosts his earnings.
International Cricket Earnings
Daryl Mitchell's New Zealand Cricket central contract salary falls within the range of NZ$165,000 to NZ$318,000 annually.
Assets & Lifestyle
Mitchell owns premium assets, including real estate in New Zealand. He maintains a comfortable yet relatively low-profile lifestyle.
Endorsements & Sponsorships
Daryl Mitchell has endorsement deals with sports and lifestyle brands. Although not heavily commercialised, these deals contribute to his overall earnings.
Growth Over Recent Years
His net worth has grown significantly since 2022 due to consistent performances. Mitchell’s net worth is expected to rise further. Continued IPL success and endorsements could push his earnings higher beyond 2026.
