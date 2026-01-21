Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3009133https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/daryl-mitchell-net-worth-2026-how-rich-is-icc-odis-no-1-batter-check-earnings-salary-endorsements-and-more-3009133
NewsPhotosDaryl Mitchell Net Worth 2026: How Rich Is ICC ODI's No.1 Batter? Check Earnings, Salary, Endorsements And More
photoDetails

Daryl Mitchell Net Worth 2026: How Rich Is ICC ODI's No.1 Batter? Check Earnings, Salary, Endorsements And More

Daryl Mitchell is currently one of the most consistent batters in world cricket. His recent back-to-back centuries against India have propelled him past Virat Kohli to become the new No.1 ranked ODI batter, underlining his dominance in the format.

Now firmly established as the backbone of New Zealand’s middle order, Mitchell has become the team’s most dependable run-scorer in high-pressure situations. As his stature and market value continue to rise in international and franchise cricket, here’s a detailed look at Daryl Mitchell’s net worth breakdown.

Updated:Jan 21, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Daryl Mitchell

1/7
Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell is a key all-rounder for New Zealand cricket. By 2026, he will have established himself as a consistent performer across formats and global T20 leagues.

 

Follow Us

Estimated Net Worth (2026)

2/7
Estimated Net Worth (2026)

As of 2026, Daryl Mitchell’s estimated net worth is around US $4-5 million, which is approximately Rs 35-40 crore. This figure is based on public reports and media estimates.

Follow Us

IPL & Franchise Leagues

3/7
IPL & Franchise Leagues

IPL salary: He previously signed a notable deal with Chennai Super Kings (reportedly Rs 14 crore in 2024), which significantly boosts his earnings.

Follow Us

International Cricket Earnings

4/7
International Cricket Earnings

Daryl Mitchell's New Zealand Cricket central contract salary falls within the range of NZ$165,000 to NZ$318,000 annually. 

Follow Us

Assets & Lifestyle

5/7
Assets & Lifestyle

Mitchell owns premium assets, including real estate in New Zealand. He maintains a comfortable yet relatively low-profile lifestyle.

Follow Us

Endorsements & Sponsorships

6/7
Endorsements & Sponsorships

Daryl Mitchell has endorsement deals with sports and lifestyle brands. Although not heavily commercialised, these deals contribute to his overall earnings.

Follow Us

Growth Over Recent Years

7/7
Growth Over Recent Years

His net worth has grown significantly since 2022 due to consistent performances. Mitchell’s net worth is expected to rise further. Continued IPL success and endorsements could push his earnings higher beyond 2026.

Follow Us
daryl mitchell net worth 2026daryl mitchell net worth in rupeesdaryl mitchell net worth in dollarsdaryl mitchell salary 2026daryl mitchell annual incomedaryl mitchell monthly incomedaryl mitchell cricket earningsdaryl mitchell new zealand cricketer net worthdaryl mitchell central contract salarydaryl mitchell match feesdaryl mitchell ipl salarydaryl mitchell ipl pricedaryl mitchell chennai super kings salarydaryl mitchell t20 league earningsdaryl mitchell endorsement incomedaryl mitchell brand endorsementsdaryl mitchell sponsorship dealsdaryl mitchell assets and propertiesdaryl mitchell housedaryl mitchell carsdaryl mitchell lifestyle 2026daryl mitchell wealth growthdaryl mitchell financial journeydaryl mitchell career earningsdaryl mitchell income sourcesdaryl mitchell cricket career profiledaryl mitchell biographydaryl mitchell age height statsdaryl mitchell family incomedaryl mitchell future earningsdaryl mitchell net worth update
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon13
title
mohsin naqvi
Meet Mohsin Naqvi: Pak Minister Who Threatened ICC To Derail India’s T20 WC, Using Bangladesh As 'Puppet' For Politics, Earlier Ran Away With Asia Cup 2025 Trophy, Close To Asim Munir, PCB Supremo, Media Mogul
camera icon14
title
BCCI central contracts 2026
BCCI Central Contracts 2026/27 Probable List: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Set For Demotion, Mohammed Shami Out
camera icon9
title
Budget 2026
Budget 2026 Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Budget: From 2019 To 2025, A Look Back At FM's Beautiful Sarees
camera icon11
title
Deeya Yadav WPL
Youngest-Ever WPL Debutant: Meet Deeya Yadav, Haryana Prodigy Who Smashed 213 And Earned A DC Call-Up At 16
camera icon11
title
Ishan Kishan girlfriend
Ishan Kishan Back at No. 3 vs NZ: Inside Rumoured Link With Model Aditi Hundia – In Pics