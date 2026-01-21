photoDetails

Daryl Mitchell is currently one of the most consistent batters in world cricket. His recent back-to-back centuries against India have propelled him past Virat Kohli to become the new No.1 ranked ODI batter, underlining his dominance in the format.

Now firmly established as the backbone of New Zealand’s middle order, Mitchell has become the team’s most dependable run-scorer in high-pressure situations. As his stature and market value continue to rise in international and franchise cricket, here’s a detailed look at Daryl Mitchell’s net worth breakdown.