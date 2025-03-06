Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2868194https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/david-millers-wife-all-about-camilla-harris-who-is-a-professional-polo-player-in-pics-2868194
NewsPhotosDavid Miller's Wife: All About Camilla Harris Who Is A Professional Polo Player - In Pics David Miller's Wife: All About Camilla Harris Who Is A Professional Polo Player - In Pics
photoDetails

David Miller's Wife: All About Camilla Harris Who Is A Professional Polo Player - In Pics

David Miller’s phenomenal century in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has set the cricketing world abuzz. While his batting heroics made headlines, his wife, Camilla Harris, has also captured fans’ attention. Their love story, filled with heartfelt moments and unwavering support, has intrigued cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Updated:Mar 06, 2025, 09:53 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Fastest Century in Champions Trophy History

1/20
1. Fastest Century in Champions Trophy History

David Miller smashed a stunning century in just 67 balls against New Zealand, breaking Virender Sehwag’s 77-ball record from 2002. His aggressive batting reaffirmed his reputation as a world-class finisher.

Follow Us

2. A Lone Warrior in South Africa’s Chase

2/20
2. A Lone Warrior in South Africa’s Chase

Despite South Africa falling short by 50 runs, Miller’s unbeaten 66-run stand for the last wicket showcased his ability to accelerate under pressure, keeping the Proteas' hopes alive until the final ball.

Follow Us

3. A Love Story Rooted in Sports

3/20
3. A Love Story Rooted in Sports

Camilla Harris, a professional polo player, shares Miller’s passion for sports. Their relationship thrives on mutual support, with Camilla often seen cheering for David during major tournaments.

Follow Us

4. Viral Consolation Moment in T20 World Cup 2024

4/20
4. Viral Consolation Moment in T20 World Cup 2024

After South Africa’s heartbreaking loss to India in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, a photo of Camilla consoling Miller went viral, highlighting their deep emotional bond.

Follow Us

5. The Magical Proposal in Zimbabwe

5/20
5. The Magical Proposal in Zimbabwe

David Miller proposed to Camilla by the picturesque Zambezi River in Zimbabwe, making their engagement a fairy-tale moment that captivated fans worldwide.

Follow Us

6. An Entrepreneurial Powerhouse

6/20
6. An Entrepreneurial Powerhouse

Camilla transitioned from a corporate career to launch a successful online business in 2019, proving her versatility beyond the polo field.

Follow Us

7. Wedding Bells in Cape Town

7/20
7. Wedding Bells in Cape Town

Their wedding in Cape Town was a grand affair attended by close family and friends, reflecting their deep-rooted love and commitment.

Follow Us

8. A Social Media Sensation

8/20
8. A Social Media Sensation

Camilla’s Instagram offers a glimpse into their life, from travel diaries to behind-the-scenes moments, giving fans a closer look at their love story.

Follow Us

9. A Global Love Affair

9/20
9. A Global Love Affair

The couple frequently travels worldwide, blending their sporting commitments with exploring new destinations, from Australia’s Polocrosse World Cup to Sri Lanka’s Lanka Premier League.

 

Follow Us

10. A Future of Love & Adventure

10/20
10. A Future of Love & Adventure

As they embark on their married life, Miller and Camilla’s journey promises unwavering support, adventure, and a bond that continues to inspire fans globally.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Champions TrophyDavid MillerCamilla HarrisDavid Miller fastest century Champions Trophy 2025David Miller vs New Zealand 2025fastest 100 in Champions Trophy historyDavid Miller record-breaking knockDavid Miller century vs New ZealandSouth Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025top 5 fastest centuries in Champions TrophyChampions Trophy 2025 semifinal highlightsDavid Miller sixes vs New ZealandSouth Africa batting performance Champions TrophyCamilla Harris David Miller wifeDavid Miller and Camilla Harris love storywho is David Miller’s wifeCamilla Harris polo playerCamilla Harris entrepreneurDavid Miller Camilla Harris weddingDavid Miller proposal ZimbabweDavid Miller Camilla Harris engagementCamilla Harris InstagramDavid Miller wife viral photoDavid Miller T20 World Cup 2024 final lossDavid Miller’s best inningsSouth Africa cricket latest newsICC Champions Trophy 2025 recordsNew Zealand vs South Africa match summaryDavid Miller match-winning knocksS
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Ayodhya
Ayodhya Set To Get Ring Road To Ease City Traffic Congestion: Distance, Cost, Route, Features- All Details
camera icon8
title
Who Is Lerisha Munuswamy
Who Is Lerisha Munuswamy? Here’s All You Need To Know About South African Hindu Cricketer’s Wife
camera icon7
title
Ramadan
Ramadan Special: 7 Filling Foods For Suhoor
camera icon9
title
least educated states in India
8 Least Educated States in India: Bihar Tops The List, Rajasthan Ranks...Among THESE
camera icon7
title
Unusual phobias
7 Weird Phobias You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
NEWS ON ONE CLICK