David Warner To Kane Williamson: 8 Star Cricketers Who Went Unsold In IPL 2025 But Found A Home In PSL - Check In Pics
Several notable international players who went unsold in the IPL 2025 Auction have found opportunities in the Pakistan Super League. Here’s a look at eight prominent names:
David Warner
The veteran Australian opener went unsold in the IPL 2025 Auction but has joined Karachi Kings for the PSL 2025 season.
Kane Williamson
Former Gujarat Titans player in IPL 2024, Williamson, also went unsold this year and is playing for Karachi Kings in PSL 2025.
Mohammad Nabi
The experienced Afghan all-rounder, who played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, went unsold in IPL 2025. He too has joined Karachi Kings in the PSL.
Sikandar Raza
Zimbabwe’s all-rounder featured for Punjab Kings in 2023 and 2024 but didn’t find a buyer in the IPL 2025 Auction. He is now representing Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025.
Alzarri Joseph
Despite playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024, the West Indian pacer went unsold in IPL 2025 and is now part of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL.
Finn Allen
The explosive New Zealand opener went unsold at his base price of ₹2 crore in the IPL 2025 Auction. He has been signed by Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2025.
Kyle Jamieson
The tall Kiwi pacer went unsold in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction but will feature in PSL 2025 for Quetta Gladiators.
Michael Bracewell
Bracewell, another New Zealander, went unsold at a base price of ₹1 crore in the IPL 2025 Auction. He will play for Multan Sultans this PSL season.
