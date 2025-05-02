Deepak Hooda, Matheesha Pathirana OUT; Vansh Bedi, Nathan Ellis IN: CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against RCB
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 52nd match of the IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3. Five time champions CSK are likely to make few changes in their playing XI for the game against their RCB in Bengaluru.
Here's CSK's predicted Playing XI for IPL 2025 match against RCB:
1. Shaik Rasheed (Opener)
Shaik Rasheed is all set to open the innings for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
2. Ayush Mhatre (Opener)
Ayush Mhatre is all set to open the innings for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) along with Shaik Rasheed in their IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
3. Sam Curran
Sam Curran who played an impressive knock (88 off 47) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last match is set to bat at No. 3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
4. Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja is likely to bat at No. 4 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Jadeja will have to give firepower to CSK's middle order along with his left-arm spin role with the ball.
5. Dewald Brevis
Dewald Brevis, who has shown his batting quality in the last two matches of CSK, is likely to bat at No. 5 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
6. Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube, who is known for his six-hitting ability, is likely to bat at No. 6 spot for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
7. MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. He is set to play the finisher role for his team with the bat against RCB.
8. Vansh Bedi
Vansh Bedi is likely to make his IPL debut with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Vansh is likely to replace Deepak Hooda in CSK's playing XI.
9. Nathan Ellis
Nathan Ellis is likely to replace Matheesha Pathirana in CSK's playing XI in their IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
10. Noor Ahmad
Noor Ahmed has been in good form for CSK with his leg-spin bowling in the IPL 2025 season. He will look to continue his magic with the ball against RCB on Saturday.
11. Khaleel Ahmed
Khaleel Ahmed has produced an impressive performance for CSK with the ball in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The left-arm pacer will look to continue his heroics against RCB on Saturday.
12. Impact Player CSK
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are likely to use Anshul Kamboj or R Ashwin as their Impact Player in their match against RCB on Saturday.
