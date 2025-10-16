Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders Eye Swap Deal Featuring Sanju Samson, KL Rahul: Check Top 10 Biggest Trade Deals In IPL History For MI, RCB, CSK, LSG, DC, KKR, RR - In Pics
KL Rahul, the star India wicketkeeper-batter, is at the center of intense speculation in the IPL 2026 trade window. After being acquired for Rs 14 crore in the 2025 mega-auction by Delhi Capitals (DC), Rahul delivered a strong season last year, scoring 539 runs at an average of 48.09. However, with the trade window open until early December 2025 and the retention deadline on November 15, 2025, multiple franchises including Kolkata Knight Riders are eyeing him as a potential captaincy candidate and top-order batter. DC's interest in acquiring Rajasthan Royals star Sanju Samson could force a decision on Rahul's future, potentially leading to a blockbuster swap or release into the auction pool.
Over the years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen numerous player trades. These trades, involving player swaps or all-cash deals, have changed the composition and strategies of the teams in the past IPL seasons.
Let's take a look at list of all major trade deals for MI, CSK, RCB and others in IPL history:
1. Hardik Pandya (GT To MI) In 2023
Gujarat Titans traded their title-winning captain Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians for Rs 15 crore in an all-cash deal ahead of the IPL 2024 season. This is considered as one of the biggest trades in IPL history. It was a strategic move from Mumbai Indians to reclaim past glory but Hardik didn't have great success as MI captain in the last two IPL seasons. (Pic Credit: BCCI/IPL)
2. Cameron Green (MI To RCB) In 2023
Mumbai Indians traded Cameron Green to RCB for INR 17.5 crore to free up funds for Hardik Pandya’s acquisition ahead of the IPL 2024 season. It was one of the most expensive trades in IPL history. Green’s trade turned out to be a blessing for RCB, with the all-rounder scoring 255 runs in the 2024 season and taking 10 wickets at an average of 30.30. (Pic Credit: RCB)
3. Shardul Thakur (DC To KKR) In 2022
Kolkata Knight Riders traded for Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore. Shardul’s move to KKR didn't become fruitful as he picked only 7 wickets and scored 113 runs during the 2023 season. (Pic Credit: BCCI/IPL)
4. Avesh Khan (LSG To RR) In 2024
Ahead of IPL 2024, Avesh Khan was traded to Rajasthan Royals from the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore. Avesh picked 19 wickets for Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2024 season. (Pic Credit: IANS)
5. Harshal Patel (DC To RCB) In 2021
Ahead of the IPL 2021 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) traded for Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams from Delhi Capitals. This turned out to be his breakthrough season for Harshal, who took 32 wickets in 2021, equalling the record for most wickets in a season, establishing himself as RCB’s lead death bowler. (Pic Credit: RCB)
6. Trent Boult (DC to MI) In 2020
Delhi Capitals traded Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore in an all-cash deal ahead of the IPL 2020 season. Boult’s inclusion won MI the title in the very first year with the left-arm pacer taking 25 wickets, averaging 18.3 during the IPL 2020 season. (Pic Credit: IANS)
7. Ravichandran Ashwin (PBKS To DC) In 2020
Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, Punjab Kings traded their captain Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.6 crore. Ashwin took 13 wickets and played a key role in DC’s run to the 2020 final. (Pic Credit: IANS)
8. Parthiv Patel (RCB To MI) In 2015
Mumbai Indians traded for wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2025 season. The move turned out to be fruitful for Mumbai Indians as Parthiv played a crucial role in MI’s title wins in 2015 and 17 by providing the much-needed stability at the top of the order. (Pic Credit: IANS)
9. Robin Uthappa (RR To CSK) In 2021
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) traded for Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an all-cash deal ahead of the IPL 2021 season. Uthappa played only 4 games during IPL 2021 season but he scored 115 runs and helped CSK win their fourth title. (Pic Credit: X)
10. Quinton de Kock (RCB To MI) In 2019
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) traded Quinton de Kock to MI for RS 2.8 crore in an all-cash deal after his underwhelming 2018 season. De Kock scored 529 runs in 2019 and 503 runs in 2020 and formed a formidable opening pair with Rohit Sharma and contributed to MI's titles in both years. (Pic Credit: IANS)
