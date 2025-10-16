Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders Eye Swap Deal Featuring Sanju Samson, KL Rahul: Check Top 10 Biggest Trade Deals In IPL History For MI, RCB, CSK, LSG, DC, KKR, RR - In Pics

photoDetails

KL Rahul, the star India wicketkeeper-batter, is at the center of intense speculation in the IPL 2026 trade window. After being acquired for Rs 14 crore in the 2025 mega-auction by Delhi Capitals (DC), Rahul delivered a strong season last year, scoring 539 runs at an average of 48.09. However, with the trade window open until early December 2025 and the retention deadline on November 15, 2025, multiple franchises including Kolkata Knight Riders are eyeing him as a potential captaincy candidate and top-order batter. DC's interest in acquiring Rajasthan Royals star Sanju Samson could force a decision on Rahul's future, potentially leading to a blockbuster swap or release into the auction pool.

Over the years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen numerous player trades. These trades, involving player swaps or all-cash deals, have changed the composition and strategies of the teams in the past IPL seasons.

Let's take a look at list of all major trade deals for MI, CSK, RCB and others in IPL history: