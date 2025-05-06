Advertisement
NewsPhotosDelhi Capitals' Qualification Scenario: How Can Axar Patel's Side Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs After Washed Out Game Against SRH?
Delhi Capitals' Qualification Scenario: How Can Axar Patel's Side Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs After Washed Out Game Against SRH?

Delhi Capitals remain in the IPL 2025 playoff race with 13 points from 11 games. To qualify comfortably, they must win all three remaining matches against PBKS, GT, and MI, which would take them to 19 points. Even two wins (17 points) could be enough, but their Net Run Rate (currently +0.362) will play a crucial role in case of a tie. A single win leaves their fate to other results, while losing all games eliminates them. Axar Patel’s leadership, smart tactics, and big individual performances will be vital as every match ahead is a virtual knockout for Delhi.

Updated:May 06, 2025, 07:29 AM IST
1. DC Must Win All Remaining Matches to Secure Direct Playoff Spot

1. DC Must Win All Remaining Matches to Secure Direct Playoff Spot

If Delhi Capitals beat PBKS, GT, and MI, they’ll end with 19 points—virtually guaranteeing a playoffs berth and possibly even a top-two finish depending on net run rate (NRR).

2. 17 Points with Two Wins Keeps DC in Strong Contention

2. 17 Points with Two Wins Keeps DC in Strong Contention

Winning two out of their last three matches puts DC at 17 points. Qualification is highly likely, though NRR and rival results like MI vs GT or PBKS vs RCB will be critical.

3. One Win Makes It Dicey: DC Need Help from Other Teams

3. One Win Makes It Dicey: DC Need Help from Other Teams

If DC manage just one win, they’ll need teams like RCB, MI, GT, and PBKS to lose heavily. Even then, NRR becomes the deciding factor to sneak into fourth.

4. NRR Could Be the Ultimate Tiebreaker in Tight Finish

4. NRR Could Be the Ultimate Tiebreaker in Tight Finish

With multiple teams bunched between 14–17 points, maintaining a strong NRR (+0.362 currently) gives DC an edge over sides like KKR and LSG, but not MI or GT.

5. Rain-Washed Game Against SRH Adds Pressure on DC

5. Rain-Washed Game Against SRH Adds Pressure on DC

The washout vs SRH cost DC a vital chance to hit 15 points early. Now, every game is a must-win or high-impact fixture to avoid slipping behind in the points table.

6. Final Three Matches are Knockouts in Disguise for DC

6. Final Three Matches are Knockouts in Disguise for DC

Delhi’s remaining games vs PBKS, GT, and MI are more than just league fixtures—they're virtual knockouts that will determine their playoff fate and NRR margin.

7. Other Fixtures Impact DC’s Playoff Math

7. Other Fixtures Impact DC’s Playoff Math

Results from RCB vs MI, PBKS vs GT, and LSG vs KKR are crucial. DC's chances increase significantly if one or two rivals falter in their final games.

8. Top-Two Still Achievable for Delhi Capitals

8. Top-Two Still Achievable for Delhi Capitals

A clean sweep in their last three matches could see DC not just qualify but enter the top two, earning a Qualifier 1 spot and two shots at reaching the IPL 2025 final.

9. Delhi’s Head-to-Head Wins Add Psychological Edge

9. Delhi’s Head-to-Head Wins Add Psychological Edge

Wins over LSG, CSK, SRH, and a Super Over victory against RR show DC can bounce back under pressure—something they must replicate now more than ever.

 

10. Axar Patel’s Leadership Will Be Tested in Crunch Time

10. Axar Patel’s Leadership Will Be Tested in Crunch Time

DC's playoff push is not just about performance but composure. Axar’s captaincy in high-pressure must-win matches could define Delhi's IPL 2025 campaign narrative.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK