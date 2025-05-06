photoDetails

english

2896236

Delhi Capitals remain in the IPL 2025 playoff race with 13 points from 11 games. To qualify comfortably, they must win all three remaining matches against PBKS, GT, and MI, which would take them to 19 points. Even two wins (17 points) could be enough, but their Net Run Rate (currently +0.362) will play a crucial role in case of a tie. A single win leaves their fate to other results, while losing all games eliminates them. Axar Patel’s leadership, smart tactics, and big individual performances will be vital as every match ahead is a virtual knockout for Delhi.