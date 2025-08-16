Advertisement
NewsPhotosDewald Brevis Net Worth 2025: How Much ‘Baby AB’ Earns? Check IPL Salary, SA20 Earnings, Assets And More - In Pics
Dewald Brevis Net Worth 2025: How Much ‘Baby AB’ Earns? Check IPL Salary, SA20 Earnings, Assets And More - In Pics

South Africa’s rising star has impressed since his debut, earning comparisons to AB de Villiers for his explosive batting. Here’s a look at Dewald Brevis’ earnings and net worth in 2025. 

 

Updated:Aug 16, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
Dewald Brevis Rising Star Snapshot

1/10
Dewald Brevis Rising Star Snapshot

At just 22, South African sensation Dewald Brevis has already carved a niche in global T20 cricket. His explosive batting, often earning him the nickname “Baby AB” has been turning heads across IPL, SA20, CPL, MLC, and England’s T20 Blast. 

 

Net Worth 2025

2/10
Net Worth 2025

As of 2025, Dewald Brevis’ estimated net worth stands between USD 2–3 million (Rs 25-30 crore). This figure comes mainly from IPL contracts, SA20 earnings, and overseas T20 leagues.

 

Franchise Journey

3/10
Franchise Journey

Brevis’s franchise credentials are solid: he debuted in IPL with Mumbai Indians (2022, 2024), starred for MI Cape Town in SA20, MI New York in MLC, and recently joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) mid-IPL 2025 as an injury replacement.

 

IPL Earnings

4/10
IPL Earnings

Brevis made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians in 2022. In IPL 2025, he was signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.2 crore as a replacement player, significantly boosting his annual income.

 

SA20 & Domestic Leagues

5/10
SA20 & Domestic Leagues

Playing for MI Cape Town in SA20, Brevis has a solid contract that adds to his overall wealth. Performances in South Africa’s domestic T20 setup have further improved his market value.

 

Overseas League Stints

6/10
Overseas League Stints

Brevis also features in global leagues like MLC (MI New York), CPL, and England’s T20 Blast. These tournaments contribute a sizable portion to his net worth through match fees and bonuses.

 

Personal Property & Lifestyle

7/10
Personal Property & Lifestyle

There’s no verified public information available regarding Dewald Brevis’s real estate holdings, homes, or residences. His early career focus has been firmly on performances, not property.

 

Brand Endorsements & Deals

8/10
Brand Endorsements & Deals

While widely recognized for his playing style and league performances, no confirmed brand endorsement or sponsorship deals have been publicly reported as of mid-2025. His brand appeal is growing, however, fueled by his on-field fireworks.

 

Match Fees & Central Contracts

9/10
Match Fees & Central Contracts

While Brevis is still in the early stages of his international career, match fees from Cricket South Africa (CSA) and sponsorship-linked bonuses add to his growing financial profile.

 

Awards & Prize Money

10/10
Awards & Prize Money

His SA20 Rising Star Award and consistent man-of-the-match performances in franchise cricket have contributed prize money, adding smaller but notable chunks to his wealth.

 

