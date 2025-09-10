Dewald Brevis To Aiden Markram: 10 Most Expensive Players In SA20 2026 Auction For DSG, JSK, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape
The SA20 2026 auction lived up to expectations with franchises going big on local stars and rising talents. Several South African players bagged massive contracts, with young sensation Dewald Brevis topping the charts. Here’s a look at the 10 most expensive buys this season.
Dewald Brevis – R16.50 million (INR 8.30 crore) – Pretoria Capitals
Nicknamed Baby AB, Brevis emerged as the costliest buy of the SA20 2026 auction. His explosive batting talent made Pretoria Capitals break the bank.
Aiden Markram – R14 million (INR 7 crore) – Durban’s Super Giants
South Africa’s white-ball skipper was the second-most expensive player. His leadership and consistency made him a prized asset.
Wiaan Mulder – R9 million (INR 4.50 crore) – Joburg Super Kings
The all-rounder’s balance with bat and ball earned him a mega deal. Joburg showed faith in his versatility.
Gerald Coetzee – R7.40 million (INR 3.73 crore) – Durban’s Super Giants
One of South Africa’s fastest bowlers, Coetzee attracted strong bids. His pace and wicket-taking ability made him a hot pick.
Nandre Burger – R6.30 million (INR 3.20 crore) – Joburg Super Kings
The left-arm pacer has been in sensational form and was snapped up for big money to bolster Joburg’s bowling attack.
Matthew Breetzke – R6.10 million (INR 3 crore) – Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Breetzke’s consistency at the top of the order made him one of the most expensive domestic batters in the auction.
Rassie van der Dussen – R5.20 million (INR 2.60 crore) – MI Cape Town
The experienced campaigner was picked up by MI Cape Town, who banked on his calm presence in the middle order.
Ottneil Baartman – R5.10 million (INR 2.57 crore) – Paarl Royals
Baartman’s T20 bowling skills, particularly in death overs, made him a key signing for Paarl.
Anrich Nortje – R5 million (INR 2.50 crore) – Sunrisers Eastern Cape
The express pacer remains a major attraction in T20 leagues. Sunrisers secured his services at a hefty price.
Quinton de Kock - R2.40 million (INR 1.20 crore) - Sunrisers Eastern Cape
One of the biggest names in world cricket, De Kock surprisingly went for relatively less but still remains a marquee player for Sunrisers.
Trending Photos