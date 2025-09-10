Advertisement
NewsPhotosDewald Brevis To Aiden Markram: 10 Most Expensive Players In SA20 2026 Auction For DSG, JSK, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Dewald Brevis To Aiden Markram: 10 Most Expensive Players In SA20 2026 Auction For DSG, JSK, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape

The SA20 2026 auction lived up to expectations with franchises going big on local stars and rising talents. Several South African players bagged massive contracts, with young sensation Dewald Brevis topping the charts. Here’s a look at the 10 most expensive buys this season.

Updated:Sep 10, 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Dewald Brevis – R16.50 million (INR 8.30 crore) – Pretoria Capitals

1/10
Dewald Brevis – R16.50 million (INR 8.30 crore) – Pretoria Capitals

Nicknamed Baby AB, Brevis emerged as the costliest buy of the SA20 2026 auction. His explosive batting talent made Pretoria Capitals break the bank.

Aiden Markram – R14 million (INR 7 crore) – Durban’s Super Giants

2/10
Aiden Markram – R14 million (INR 7 crore) – Durban’s Super Giants

South Africa’s white-ball skipper was the second-most expensive player. His leadership and consistency made him a prized asset.

Wiaan Mulder – R9 million (INR 4.50 crore) – Joburg Super Kings

3/10
Wiaan Mulder – R9 million (INR 4.50 crore) – Joburg Super Kings

The all-rounder’s balance with bat and ball earned him a mega deal. Joburg showed faith in his versatility.

Gerald Coetzee – R7.40 million (INR 3.73 crore) – Durban’s Super Giants

4/10
Gerald Coetzee – R7.40 million (INR 3.73 crore) – Durban’s Super Giants

One of South Africa’s fastest bowlers, Coetzee attracted strong bids. His pace and wicket-taking ability made him a hot pick.

Nandre Burger – R6.30 million (INR 3.20 crore) – Joburg Super Kings

5/10
Nandre Burger – R6.30 million (INR 3.20 crore) – Joburg Super Kings

The left-arm pacer has been in sensational form and was snapped up for big money to bolster Joburg’s bowling attack.

Matthew Breetzke – R6.10 million (INR 3 crore) – Sunrisers Eastern Cape

6/10
Matthew Breetzke – R6.10 million (INR 3 crore) – Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Breetzke’s consistency at the top of the order made him one of the most expensive domestic batters in the auction.

Rassie van der Dussen – R5.20 million (INR 2.60 crore) – MI Cape Town

7/10
Rassie van der Dussen – R5.20 million (INR 2.60 crore) – MI Cape Town

The experienced campaigner was picked up by MI Cape Town, who banked on his calm presence in the middle order.

Ottneil Baartman – R5.10 million (INR 2.57 crore) – Paarl Royals

8/10
Ottneil Baartman – R5.10 million (INR 2.57 crore) – Paarl Royals

Baartman’s T20 bowling skills, particularly in death overs, made him a key signing for Paarl.

Anrich Nortje – R5 million (INR 2.50 crore) – Sunrisers Eastern Cape

9/10
Anrich Nortje – R5 million (INR 2.50 crore) – Sunrisers Eastern Cape

The express pacer remains a major attraction in T20 leagues. Sunrisers secured his services at a hefty price.

Quinton de Kock - R2.40 million (INR 1.20 crore) - Sunrisers Eastern Cape

10/10
Quinton de Kock - R2.40 million (INR 1.20 crore) - Sunrisers Eastern Cape

One of the biggest names in world cricket, De Kock surprisingly went for relatively less but still remains a marquee player for Sunrisers.

