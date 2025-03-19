Did Babar Azam's Net Worth Take A Hit After Pakistan's Poor Show In The Champions Trophy 2025?
Babar Azam, Pakistan’s cricketing superstar, has built a fortune through cricket and endorsements. But has Pakistan’s poor performance in the Champions Trophy 2025 affected his earnings? Let’s break it down.
1. Babar Azam’s Net Worth in 2025
Babar Azam’s estimated net worth remains at $5 million (INR 41 crore), fueled by his central contract with PCB, PSL salary, and high-profile brand endorsements.
2. Massive PCB Contract & Salary Hike
As an ‘A’ Grade player under PCB’s central contract, Babar earns PKR 3 million per month, marking a massive 202% increase from his previous contract.
3. Match Fees Keep His Earnings High
Test match fee: PKR 1.25 million ODI match fee: PKR 644,620 T20I match fee: PKR 418,584
4. Endorsements Fuel His Fortune
Babar Azam has top brands like Oppo, Head & Shoulders, HBL, and Huawei in his portfolio, contributing significantly to his wealth and market value.
5. Pakistan Super League (PSL) Salary Soars
Babar’s PSL earnings have grown dramatically, with his Platinum category contract fetching him $130,000 per season.
6. Luxury Car Collection Reflects His Status
His impressive collection includes:
Audi A5 Audi e-Tron GT Lamborghini Aventador Hyundai Sonata BAIC BJ40 Plus
7. Smart Business Investments
Babar has diversified his income by collaborating with multiple local businesses and investing in education-driven initiatives like the Noon e-learning platform.
8. Champions Trophy 2025 Performance Impact?
Despite Pakistan’s struggles, Babar’s personal brand remains intact, with no immediate sponsorship losses or financial downturn.
9. Prestigious Awards and Recognitions
Babar has earned multiple accolades, along with luxury gifts such as a Yamaha R1 superbike for his standout performances.
10. Future Earnings Look Promising
With his global recognition and consistent performances, Babar’s net worth is expected to increase further, solidifying his status as one of cricket’s top earners.
Trending Photos