Did Hardik Pandya Get Engaged? Mahieka Sharma’s Diamond Ring Sends Internet Into Frenzy

Hardik Pandya has sparked massive engagement rumours after fans spotted a sparkling diamond ring on girlfriend Mahieka Sharma’s finger in his viral “My Big 3” Instagram post. Their spiritual puja photos, recent public outings, and intimate birthday celebration have intensified speculation about a possible engagement. As searches for “Did Hardik Pandya get engaged?” skyrocket, neither Hardik nor Mahieka has confirmed the news, keeping curiosity high. With Mahieka’s rising modelling career and Hardik’s past with Natasa Stankovic still in public memory, the mystery surrounding their relationship continues to dominate entertainment and celebrity news trends.