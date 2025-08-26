Did Sachin Tendulkar Just Confirm Arjun Tendulkar’s Engagement To Saaniya Chandhok?

photoDetails

english

2951662

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has officially confirmed the engagement of his son Arjun Tendulkar to Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of renowned businessman Ravi Ghai. The confirmation came during a Reddit AMA, where Sachin shared the family’s excitement about this new chapter. Arjun, who plays for Goa in domestic cricket and has represented Mumbai Indians in the IPL, exchanged rings with Saaniya on August 13, 2025, in a private ceremony attended by close relatives and friends. With this announcement, speculation surrounding their relationship has finally ended, sparking massive buzz on social media as fans eagerly await details about the wedding.