Did Sachin Tendulkar Just Confirm Arjun Tendulkar’s Engagement To Saaniya Chandhok?
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has officially confirmed the engagement of his son Arjun Tendulkar to Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of renowned businessman Ravi Ghai. The confirmation came during a Reddit AMA, where Sachin shared the family’s excitement about this new chapter. Arjun, who plays for Goa in domestic cricket and has represented Mumbai Indians in the IPL, exchanged rings with Saaniya on August 13, 2025, in a private ceremony attended by close relatives and friends. With this announcement, speculation surrounding their relationship has finally ended, sparking massive buzz on social media as fans eagerly await details about the wedding.
1. Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence on Son’s Engagement
For the first time, Sachin Tendulkar confirmed Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement during a Reddit AMA, saying the family is “very excited for the new phase in his life.” (Photo Credit - Instagram)
2. Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s Private Ceremony
The couple exchanged rings on August 13, 2025, in a low-key engagement ceremony attended only by close friends and family members, away from media glare. (Photo Credit - Instagram)
3. Who Is Saaniya Chandhok?
Saaniya is the granddaughter of businessman Ravi Ghai, whose Graviss Group owns Baskin Robbins India and The Brooklyn Creamery, marking a union of cricket and business royalty. (Photo Credit - Instagram)
4. Sachin Tendulkar’s AMA Response Goes Viral
Sachin’s simple “Yes, he did” during an AMA sparked a social media frenzy, with fans and media outlets picking up his first official statement on Arjun’s personal life. (Photo Credit - Instagram)
5. Arjun Tendulkar’s Cricket Journey So Far
The 25-year-old left-arm pacer represents Goa in domestic cricket, with 37 First-Class wickets and 532 runs, while also featuring for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. (Photo Credit - Instagram)
6. Fans Flood Social Media With Reactions
News of Arjun’s engagement triggered a wave of excitement online, with fans congratulating the couple and sharing emotional tributes to Sachin Tendulkar’s family milestone. (Photo Credit - Instagram)
7. Saaniya Chandhok’s Business Lineage
The Chandhok-Ghai family operates in India's food and hospitality industry, with the InterContinental Hotel, Baskin Robbins, and Brooklyn Creamery under their brand umbrella.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
8. No Wedding Date Announced Yet
While engagement rumors are now confirmed, wedding details remain under wraps, leaving fans curious about when Arjun and Saaniya will tie the knot.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
9. Arjun Tendulkar Keeps Social Media Low-Key
Unlike many celebrity kids, Arjun avoided any engagement posts, with his last Instagram update being a Raksha Bandhan message to Sara Tendulkar on August 9.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
10. A New Chapter for the Tendulkar Family
Sachin’s acknowledgment officially marks a new phase in the Tendulkar household, blending cricketing legacy with a strong business family connection through this engagement. (Photo Credit - Instagram)
