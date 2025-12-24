England Cricket Team Faces Alcohol Storm As Ashes Drinking Claims Trigger ECB Investigation

photoDetails

England’s Ashes nightmare has extended beyond the pitch, with alleged drinking habits igniting a major controversy. Following a viral Ben Duckett video and reports from Noosa, ECB chief Rob Key ordered an investigation, stressing zero tolerance for excess. While the ECB allows moderation, captain Ben Stokes has fiercely defended player welfare amid relentless media scrutiny. Experts remain divided, with some dismissing the claims as exaggerated, others warning about optics during failure. Ultimately, England’s poor performances lost the Ashes, but the episode raises deeper questions about culture, discipline, and modern cricket’s unforgiving spotlight.